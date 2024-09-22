Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 21 de septiembre de 2024:
|West Ham United
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|3
|Aston Villa
|–
|Wolverhampton
|3
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Newcastle United
|3
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|IPS
|1
|–
|1
|Leicester City
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Brentford
|3
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|0
|Domingo 22 de septiembre de 2024:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|2
|–
|2
|Manchester City
|–
|Arsenal
|2
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13-5
|13
|2.
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10-1
|12
|3.
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10-7
|12
|4.
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8-3
|11
|5.
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11-5
|10
|6.
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7-6
|10
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8-4
|9
|8.
|Nottingham F.
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6-4
|9
|9.
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7-5
|8
|10.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9-5
|7
|11.
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5-5
|7
|12.
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7-9
|6
|13.
|Bornemouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5-8
|5
|14.
|West Ham United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5-9
|4
|15.
|Leicester City
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6-8
|3
|16.
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4-7
|3
|17.
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3-8
|3
|18.
|Southampton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2-9
|1
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5-14
|1
|19.
|Everton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5-14
|1