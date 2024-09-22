domingo 22, septiembre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 21 de septiembre de 2024:
West Ham United Chelsea 0 3
Aston Villa Wolverhampton 3 1
Fulham Newcastle United 3 1
Liverpool Bornemouth 3 0
Southampton IPS 1 1
Leicester City Everton 1 1
Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 3 1
Crystal Palace Manchester United 0 0
Domingo 22 de septiembre de 2024:
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2
Manchester City Arsenal 2 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 5 4 1 0 13-5 13
2. Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10-1 12
3. Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10-7 12
4. Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8-3 11
5. Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11-5 10
6. Newcastle United 5 3 1 1 7-6 10
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 5 2 3 0 8-4 9
8. Nottingham F. 5 2 3 0 6-4 9
9. Fulham 5 2 2 1 7-5 8
10. Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 9-5 7
11. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 5-5 7
12. Brentford 5 2 0 3 7-9 6
13. Bornemouth 5 1 2 2 5-8 5
14. West Ham United 5 1 1 3 5-9 4
15. Leicester City 5 0 3 2 6-8 3
16. Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4-7 3
17. Ipswich 5 0 3 2 3-8 3
18. Southampton 5 0 1 4 2-9 1
19. Wolverhampton 5 0 1 4 5-14 1
19. Everton 5 0 1 4 5-14 1
