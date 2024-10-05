sábado 5, octubre 2024
Deportes

Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Londres, 5 oct (Prensa Latina) Liverpool se aseguró mantener el liderato en la Liga inglesa de fútbol luego de ganar hoy 1-0 en su visita al Crystal Palace.

Clasificación general de la Premier League:

Pos. Equipo JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.

.1. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13 2 18.

.2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 17 8 17.

.3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 17.

.4. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15 7 13.

.5. Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12 9 13.

.6. Newcastle United 7 3 3 1 8 7 12.

.7. Fulham 7 3 2 2 10 8 11.

.8. Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 1 2 12 5 10.

.9. Brentford 7 3 1 3 13 13 10.

10. Brighton & Hove Albion 6 2 3 1 10 8 9.

11. Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6 5 9.

12. West Ham United 7 2 2 3 10 11 8.

13. Bornemouth 7 2 2 3 8 10 8.

14. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5 8 7.

15. Leicester City 7 1 3 3 9 12 6.

16. Everton 7 1 2 4 7 15 5.

17. Ipswich 7 0 4 3 6 14 4.

18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 3.

19. Southampton 7 0 1 6 4 15 1.

20. Wolverhampton 7 0 1 6 9 21 1.

