Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

|Viernes 18 de octubre de 2024:
|Alavés
|–
|Valladolid
|2
|–
|3
|Sábado 19 de octubre de 2024:
|Athletic de Bilbao
|–
|Espanyol
|4
|–
|1
|Osasuna
|–
|Betis
|1
|–
|2
|Girona
|–
|Real Sociedad
|0
|–
|1
|Celta de Vigo
|–
|Real Madrid
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 20 de octubre de 2024:
|RCD Mallorca
|–
|Rayo Vallecano
|1
|–
|0
|Atlético de Madrid
|–
|Leganés
|3
|–
|1
|Villarreal
|–
|Getafe
|1
|–
|1
|Barcelona
|–
|Sevilla
|5
|–
|1
|Lunes 21 de octubre de 2024:
|Valencia
|–
|Las Palmas
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Barcelona
|10
|9
|0
|1
|33-10
|27
|2.
|Real Madrid
|10
|7
|3
|0
|21-7
|24
|3.
|Atlético de Madrid
|10
|5
|5
|0
|16-6
|20
|4.
|Villarreal
|10
|5
|3
|2
|18-18
|18
|5.
|Athletic de Bilbao
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17-11
|17
|6.
|RCD Mallorca
|10
|5
|2
|3
|10-8
|17
|7.
|Betis
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10-9
|15
|8.
|Osasuna
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14-16
|15
|9.
|Rayo Vallecano
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11-10
|13
|10.
|Celta de Vigo
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17-17
|13
|11.
|Real Sociedad
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8-8
|12
|12.
|Girona
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11-13
|12
|13.
|Sevilla
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10-15
|12
|14.
|Espanyol
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10-17
|10
|15.
|Alavés
|10
|3
|1
|6
|13-18
|10
|16.
|Getafe
|10
|1
|6
|3
|7-8
|9
|17.
|Leganés
|10
|1
|5
|4
|6-12
|8
|18.
|Valladolid
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8-21
|8
|19.
|Valencia
|9
|1
|3
|5
|5-13
|6
|20.
|Las Palmas
|9
|0
|3
|6
|9-17
|3