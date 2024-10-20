domingo 20, octubre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Viernes 18 de octubre de 2024:
Alavés Valladolid 2 3
Sábado 19 de octubre de 2024:
Athletic de Bilbao Espanyol 4 1
Osasuna Betis 1 2
Girona Real Sociedad 0 1
Celta de Vigo Real Madrid 1 2
Domingo 20 de octubre de 2024:
RCD Mallorca Rayo Vallecano 1 0
Atlético de Madrid Leganés 3 1
Villarreal Getafe 1 1
Barcelona Sevilla 5 1
Lunes 21 de octubre de 2024:
Valencia Las Palmas 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Barcelona 10 9 0 1 33-10 27
2. Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21-7 24
3. Atlético de Madrid 10 5 5 0 16-6 20
4. Villarreal 10 5 3 2 18-18 18
5. Athletic de Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17-11 17
6. RCD Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10-8 17
7. Betis 10 4 3 3 10-9 15
8. Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14-16 15
9. Rayo Vallecano 10 3 4 3 11-10 13
10. Celta de Vigo 10 4 1 5 17-17 13
11. Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8-8 12
12. Girona 10 3 3 4 11-13 12
13. Sevilla 10 3 3 4 10-15 12
14. Espanyol 10 3 1 6 10-17 10
15. Alavés 10 3 1 6 13-18 10
16. Getafe 10 1 6 3 7-8 9
17. Leganés 10 1 5 4 6-12 8
18. Valladolid 10 2 2 6 8-21 8
19. Valencia 9 1 3 5 5-13 6
20. Las Palmas 9 0 3 6 9-17 3
