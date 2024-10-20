Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol (hora de inicio de los partidos en GMT):
|Sábado 19 de octubre de 2024:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|West Ham United
|4
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|3
|Southampton
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|3
|Ipswich
|–
|Everton
|0
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Brentford
|2
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|Arsenal
|2
|–
|0
|
|Domingo 20 de octubre de 2024:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|1
|
|Lunes 21 de octubre de 2024:
|
|–
|Crystal Palace
|19:00
|
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|8
|7
|0
|1
|15-3
|21
|2.
|Manchester City
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19-9
|20
|3.
|Arsenal
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15-8
|17
|4.
|Aston Villa
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15-10
|17
|5.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14-10
|15
|6.
|Chelsea
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17-10
|14
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18-9
|13
|8.
|Newcastle United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8-8
|12
|9.
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11-11
|11
|10.
|Bornemouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10-10
|11
|11.
|Manchester United
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7-9
|11
|12.
|Nottingham F.
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7-6
|10
|13.
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1
|4
|14-15
|10
|14.
|Leicester City
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12-14
|9
|15.
|West Ham United
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11-15
|8
|16.
|Everton
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9-15
|8
|17.
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6-16
|4
|18.
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5-10
|3
|19.
|Southampton
|8
|0
|1
|7
|6-18
|1
|20.
|Wolverhampton
|8
|0
|1
|7
|10-23
|1