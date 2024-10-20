domingo 20, octubre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol (hora de inicio de los partidos en GMT):

Sábado 19 de octubre de 2024:
Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 4 1
Fulham Aston Villa 1 3
Southampton Leicester City 2 3
Ipswich Everton 0 2
Manchester United Brentford 2 1
Newcastle United Brighton & Hove Albion 0 1
Bornemouth Arsenal 2 0
Domingo 20 de octubre de 2024:
Wolverhampton Manchester City 1 2
Liverpool Chelsea 2 1
Lunes 21 de octubre de 2024:
Crystal Palace 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15-3 21
2. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 19-9 20
3. Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15-8 17
4. Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15-10 17
5. Brighton & Hove Albion 8 4 3 1 14-10 15
6. Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17-10 14
7. Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 1 3 18-9 13
8. Newcastle United 8 3 3 2 8-8 12
9. Fulham 8 3 2 3 11-11 11
10. Bornemouth 8 3 2 3 10-10 11
11. Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7-9 11
12. Nottingham F. 7 2 4 1 7-6 10
13. Brentford 8 3 1 4 14-15 10
14. Leicester City 8 2 3 3 12-14 9
15. West Ham United 8 2 2 4 11-15 8
16. Everton 8 2 2 4 9-15 8
17. Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6-16 4
18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5-10 3
19. Southampton 8 0 1 7 6-18 1
20. Wolverhampton 8 0 1 7 10-23 1
