Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 25 de octubre de 2024:
Leicester City 1 3
Sábado 26 de octubre de 2024:
Aston Villa Bornemouth 1 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton 2 2
Brentford Ipswich 4 3
Manchester City Southampton 1 0
Everton Fulham 1 1
Domingo 27 de octubre de 2024:
Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 1 0
Chelsea Newcastle United 2 1
West Ham United Manchester United 2 1
Arsenal Liverpool 2 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 20-9 23
2. Liverpool 9 7 1 1 17-5 22
3. Arsenal 9 5 3 1 17-10 18
4. Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16-11 18
5. Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19-11 17
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 9 4 4 1 16-12 16
7. Nottingham Forest FC 9 4 4 1 11-7 16
8. Tottenham Hotspur 9 4 1 4 18-10 13
9. Brentford 9 4 1 4 18-18 13
10. Fulham 9 3 3 3 12-12 12
11. Bornemouth 9 3 3 3 11-11 12
12. Newcastle United 9 3 3 3 9-10 12
13. West Ham United 9 3 2 4 13-16 11
14. Manchester United 9 3 2 4 8-11 11
15. Leicester City 9 2 3 4 13-17 9
16. Everton 9 2 3 4 10-16 9
17. Crystal Palace 9 1 3 5 6-11 6
18. Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9-20 4
19. Wolverhampton 9 0 2 7 12-25 2
20. Southampton 9 0 1 8 6-19 1
