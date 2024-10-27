Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 25 de octubre de 2024:
|Leicester City
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Sábado 26 de octubre de 2024:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|2
|Brentford
|–
|Ipswich
|4
|–
|3
|Manchester City
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Fulham
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 27 de octubre de 2024:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|Newcastle United
|2
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Manchester United
|2
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Liverpool
|2
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20-9
|23
|2.
|Liverpool
|9
|7
|1
|1
|17-5
|22
|3.
|Arsenal
|9
|5
|3
|1
|17-10
|18
|4.
|Aston Villa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16-11
|18
|5.
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19-11
|17
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16-12
|16
|7.
|Nottingham Forest FC
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11-7
|16
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18-10
|13
|9.
|Brentford
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18-18
|13
|10.
|Fulham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12-12
|12
|11.
|Bornemouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11-11
|12
|12.
|Newcastle United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9-10
|12
|13.
|West Ham United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13-16
|11
|14.
|Manchester United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8-11
|11
|15.
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13-17
|9
|16.
|Everton
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10-16
|9
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6-11
|6
|18.
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|4
|5
|9-20
|4
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|9
|0
|2
|7
|12-25
|2
|20.
|Southampton
|9
|0
|1
|8
|6-19
|1