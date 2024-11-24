domingo 24, noviembre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Liverpool
Sábado 23 de noviembre de 2024:
Leicester City Chelsea 1 2
Bornemouth Brighton & Hove Albion 1 2
Aston Villa Crystal Palace 2 2
Arsenal Nottingham Forest 3 0
Everton Brentford 0 0
Fulham Wolverhampton 1 4
Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 0 4
Domingo 24 de noviembre de 2024:
Southampton Liverpool 2 3
Ipswich Manchester United 1 1
Lunes 25 de noviembre de 2024:
Newcastle United West Ham United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24-8 31
2. Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22-17 23
3. Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23-14 22
4. Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21-12 22
5. Brighton & Hove Albion 12 6 4 2 21-16 22
6. Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 27-13 19
7. Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15-13 19
8. Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19-19 19
9. Newcastle United 11 5 3 3 13-11 18
10. Fulham 12 5 3 4 17-17 18
11. Brentford 12 5 2 5 22-22 17
12. Manchester United 12 4 4 4 13-13 16
13. Bornemouth 12 4 3 5 16-17 15
14. West Ham United 11 3 3 5 13-19 12
15. Everton 12 2 5 5 10-17 11
16. Leicester City 12 2 4 6 15-23 10
17. Wolverhampton 12 2 3 7 20-28 9
18. Leicester City 12 1 6 5 13-23 9
19. Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10-17 8
20. Southampton 12 1 1 10 9-24 4
