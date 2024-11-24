Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 23 de noviembre de 2024:
|Leicester City
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|2
|Aston Villa
|–
|Crystal Palace
|2
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Brentford
|0
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|4
|Manchester City
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|4
|Domingo 24 de noviembre de 2024:
|Southampton
|–
|Liverpool
|2
|–
|3
|Ipswich
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|1
|Lunes 25 de noviembre de 2024:
|Newcastle United
|–
|West Ham United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|12
|10
|1
|1
|24-8
|31
|2.
|Manchester City
|12
|7
|2
|3
|22-17
|23
|3.
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|4
|2
|23-14
|22
|4.
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21-12
|22
|5.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21-16
|22
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|1
|5
|27-13
|19
|7.
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|5
|4
|3
|15-13
|19
|8.
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19-19
|19
|9.
|Newcastle United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13-11
|18
|10.
|Fulham
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17-17
|18
|11.
|Brentford
|12
|5
|2
|5
|22-22
|17
|12.
|Manchester United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13-13
|16
|13.
|Bornemouth
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16-17
|15
|14.
|West Ham United
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13-19
|12
|15.
|Everton
|12
|2
|5
|5
|10-17
|11
|16.
|Leicester City
|12
|2
|4
|6
|15-23
|10
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|12
|2
|3
|7
|20-28
|9
|19.
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|5
|6
|10-17
|8
|20.
|Southampton
|12
|1
|1
|10
|9-24
|4