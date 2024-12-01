domingo 1, diciembre 2024
Tabla de posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Madrid, 1 dic (Prensa Latina) Real Madrid venció hoy a Getafe 2-0 y se colocó a solamente un punto del líder de la Liga española de fútbol, con un partido menos celebrado.

Clasificación general de LaLiga:

Pos. EQUIPO JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.

.1. Barcelona 15 11 1 3 43 16 34.

.2. Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 33.

.3. Atlético de Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32.

.4. Athletic de Bilbao 15 7 5 3 22 14 26.

.5. Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26.

.6. RCD Mallorca 15 7 3 5 15 13 24.

.7. Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22.

.8. Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 22.

.9. Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21.

10. Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20.

11. Celta de Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18.

12. Sevilla 15 5 3 7 13 20 18.

13. Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16.

14. Leganés 15 3 6 6 14 20 15.

15. Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15.

16. Alavés 15 4 2 9 16 25 14.

17. Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13.

18. Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13.

19. Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10.

20. Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9.

