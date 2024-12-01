domingo 1, diciembre 2024
Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Londres, 1 dic (Prensa Latina) Liverpool se afianzó hoy como líder en la Liga inglesa de fútbol, tras superar 2-0 a Manchester City.

Clasificación general de la Premier League:

Pos. EQUIPO JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.

.1. Liverpool 13 11 1 1 26 8 34.

.2. Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 25.

.2. Chelsea 13 7 4 2 26 14 25.

.4. Brighton & Hove Albion 13 6 5 2 22 17 23.

.4. Manchester City 13 7 2 4 22 19 23.

.6. Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 22.

.7. Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 28 14 20.

.8. Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 20.

.9. Manchester United 13 5 4 4 17 13 19.

10. Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 19.

11. Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 14 19.

12. Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19 22 19.

13. Bornemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18.

14. West Ham United 13 4 3 6 17 24 15.

15. Everton 13 2 5 6 10 21 11.

16. Leicester City 13 2 4 7 16 27 10.

17. Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 9.

18. Wolverhampton 13 2 3 8 22 32 9.

19. Ipswich 13 1 6 6 13 24 9.

20. Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 5.

