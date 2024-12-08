domingo 8, diciembre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 7 de diciembre de 2024:
Everton Liverpool Cancelado
Aston Villa Southampton 1 0
Crystal Palace Manchester City 2 2
Brentford Newcastle United 4 2
Manchester United Nottingham F. 2 3
Domingo 8 de diciembre de 2024:
Fulham Arsenal 1 1
Ipswich Bornemouth 1 2
Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2
Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 3 4
Lunes 9 de diciembre de 2024:
West Ham United Wolverhampton 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29-11 35
2. Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35-18 31
3. Arsenal 15 8 5 2 29-15 29
4. Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27-21 27
5. Nottingham F. 15 7 4 4 19-18 25
6. Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23-23 25
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 15 6 6 3 25-22 24
8. Bornemouth 15 7 3 5 23-20 24
9. Brentford 15 7 2 6 31-28 23
10. Fulham 15 6 5 4 22-20 23
11. Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 2 7 31-19 20
12. Newcastle United 15 5 5 5 19-21 20
13. Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19-18 19
14. West Ham United 14 4 3 7 18-27 15
15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14-21 14
16. Leicester City 15 3 5 7 21-30 14
17. Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14-20 13
18. Ipswich 15 1 6 8 14-27 9
19. Wolverhampton 14 2 3 9 22-36 9
20. Southampton 15 1 2 12 11-31 5
