Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 7 de diciembre de 2024:
|Everton
|–
|Liverpool
|Cancelado
|Aston Villa
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|2
|Brentford
|–
|Newcastle United
|4
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Nottingham F.
|2
|–
|3
|Domingo 8 de diciembre de 2024:
|Fulham
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|1
|Ipswich
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Chelsea
|3
|–
|4
|Lunes 9 de diciembre de 2024:
|West Ham United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|14
|11
|2
|1
|29-11
|35
|2.
|Chelsea
|15
|9
|4
|2
|35-18
|31
|3.
|Arsenal
|15
|8
|5
|2
|29-15
|29
|4.
|Manchester City
|15
|8
|3
|4
|27-21
|27
|5.
|Nottingham F.
|15
|7
|4
|4
|19-18
|25
|6.
|Aston Villa
|15
|7
|4
|4
|23-23
|25
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|6
|6
|3
|25-22
|24
|8.
|Bornemouth
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23-20
|24
|9.
|Brentford
|15
|7
|2
|6
|31-28
|23
|10.
|Fulham
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22-20
|23
|11.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|6
|2
|7
|31-19
|20
|12.
|Newcastle United
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19-21
|20
|13.
|Manchester United
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19-18
|19
|14.
|West Ham United
|14
|4
|3
|7
|18-27
|15
|15.
|Everton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|14-21
|14
|16.
|Leicester City
|15
|3
|5
|7
|21-30
|14
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|15
|2
|7
|6
|14-20
|13
|18.
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|6
|8
|14-27
|9
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|14
|2
|3
|9
|22-36
|9
|20.
|Southampton
|15
|1
|2
|12
|11-31
|5