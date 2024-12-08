domingo 8, diciembre 2024
Resultados y tabla de la liga italiana de fútbol

Viernes 6 de diciembre de 2024:
Inter de Milán Parma 3 1
Atalanta Milan 2 1
Sábado 7 de diciembre de 2024:
Genoa Torino 0 0
Juventus Bologna 2 2
Roma Lecce 4 1
Domingo 8 de diciembre de 2024:
Fiorentina Cagliari 1 0
Hellas Verona Empoli 1 4
Venezia Como 2 2
Napoli Lazio 0 1
Lunes 9 de diciembre de 2024:
Udinese 19:45
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Atalanta 15 11 1 3 38-17 34
2. Napoli 15 10 2 3 21-10 32
3. Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28-10 31
4. Inter de Milán 14 9 4 1 34-15 31
5. Lazio 15 10 1 4 30-17 31
6. Juventus 15 6 9 0 24-10 27
7. Milan 14 6 4 4 24-16 22
8. Bologna 14 5 7 2 20-18 22
9. Empoli 15 4 7 4 14-15 19
10. Udinese 14 5 2 7 16-21 17
11. Roma 15 4 4 7 18-21 16
12. Torino 15 4 4 7 16-20 16
13. Genoa 15 3 6 6 13-24 15
14. Parma 15 3 6 6 21-25 15
15. Cagliari 15 3 5 7 15-25 14
16. Lecce 15 3 4 8 8-26 13
17. Como 15 2 6 7 16-28 12
18. Hellas Verona 15 4 0 11 18-37 12
19. Monza 14 1 7 6 12-17 10
20. Venzia 15 2 3 10 13-27 9
