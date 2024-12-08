Resultados y tabla de la liga italiana de fútbol

|Viernes 6 de diciembre de 2024:
|Inter de Milán
|–
|Parma
|3
|–
|1
|Atalanta
|–
|Milan
|2
|–
|1
|Sábado 7 de diciembre de 2024:
|Genoa
|–
|Torino
|0
|–
|0
|Juventus
|–
|Bologna
|2
|–
|2
|Roma
|–
|Lecce
|4
|–
|1
|Domingo 8 de diciembre de 2024:
|Fiorentina
|–
|Cagliari
|1
|–
|0
|Hellas Verona
|–
|Empoli
|1
|–
|4
|Venezia
|–
|Como
|2
|–
|2
|Napoli
|–
|Lazio
|0
|–
|1
|Lunes 9 de diciembre de 2024:
|–
|Udinese
|19:45
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Atalanta
|15
|11
|1
|3
|38-17
|34
|2.
|Napoli
|15
|10
|2
|3
|21-10
|32
|3.
|Fiorentina
|14
|9
|4
|1
|28-10
|31
|4.
|Inter de Milán
|14
|9
|4
|1
|34-15
|31
|5.
|Lazio
|15
|10
|1
|4
|30-17
|31
|6.
|Juventus
|15
|6
|9
|0
|24-10
|27
|7.
|Milan
|14
|6
|4
|4
|24-16
|22
|8.
|Bologna
|14
|5
|7
|2
|20-18
|22
|9.
|Empoli
|15
|4
|7
|4
|14-15
|19
|10.
|Udinese
|14
|5
|2
|7
|16-21
|17
|11.
|Roma
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18-21
|16
|12.
|Torino
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16-20
|16
|13.
|Genoa
|15
|3
|6
|6
|13-24
|15
|14.
|Parma
|15
|3
|6
|6
|21-25
|15
|15.
|Cagliari
|15
|3
|5
|7
|15-25
|14
|16.
|Lecce
|15
|3
|4
|8
|8-26
|13
|17.
|Como
|15
|2
|6
|7
|16-28
|12
|18.
|Hellas Verona
|15
|4
|0
|11
|18-37
|12
|19.
|Monza
|14
|1
|7
|6
|12-17
|10
|20.
|Venzia
|15
|2
|3
|10
|13-27
|9