Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 14 de febrero de 2025:
Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 3 0
Sábado 15 de febrero de 2025:
Leicester City Arsenal 0 2
Aston Villa IPSwich Town 1 1
Fulham Nottingham 2 1
Southampton Bornemouth 1 3
Manchester City Newcastle United 4 0
West Ham United Brentford 0 1
Crystal Palace Everton 1 2
Domingo 16 de febrero de 2025:
Liverpool Wolverhampton 2 1
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 25 18 6 1 60-24 60
2. Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51-22 53
3. Nottingham 25 14 5 6 41-29 47
4. Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52-35 44
5. Bornemouth 25 12 7 6 44-29 43
6. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47-34 43
7. Newcastle United 25 12 5 8 42-33 41
8. Fulham 25 10 9 6 38-33 39
9. Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35-38 38
10. Brighton & Hove Albion 25 9 10 6 38-38 37
11. Brentford 25 10 4 11 43-42 34
12. Tottenham Hotspur 25 9 3 13 49-37 30
13. Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29-32 30
14. Everton 25 7 9 9 27-31 30
15. Manchester United 25 8 5 12 28-35 29
16. West Ham United 25 7 6 12 29-47 27
17. Wolverhampton 25 5 4 16 35-54 19
18. Ipsswich Town 25 3 8 14 23-50 17
19. Leicester City 25 4 5 16 25-55 17
20. Southampton 25 2 3 20 19-57 9
