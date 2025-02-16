Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 14 de febrero de 2025:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Chelsea
|3
|–
|0
|Sábado 15 de febrero de 2025:
|Leicester City
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|Aston Villa
|–
|IPSwich Town
|1
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Nottingham
|2
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|3
|Manchester City
|–
|Newcastle United
|4
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Brentford
|0
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 16 de febrero de 2025:
|Liverpool
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|25
|18
|6
|1
|60-24
|60
|2.
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|8
|2
|51-22
|53
|3.
|Nottingham
|25
|14
|5
|6
|41-29
|47
|4.
|Manchester City
|25
|13
|5
|7
|52-35
|44
|5.
|Bornemouth
|25
|12
|7
|6
|44-29
|43
|6.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|7
|6
|47-34
|43
|7.
|Newcastle United
|25
|12
|5
|8
|42-33
|41
|8.
|Fulham
|25
|10
|9
|6
|38-33
|39
|9.
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|8
|7
|35-38
|38
|10.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|9
|10
|6
|38-38
|37
|11.
|Brentford
|25
|10
|4
|11
|43-42
|34
|12.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|9
|3
|13
|49-37
|30
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|7
|9
|9
|29-32
|30
|14.
|Everton
|25
|7
|9
|9
|27-31
|30
|15.
|Manchester United
|25
|8
|5
|12
|28-35
|29
|16.
|West Ham United
|25
|7
|6
|12
|29-47
|27
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|5
|4
|16
|35-54
|19
|18.
|Ipsswich Town
|25
|3
|8
|14
|23-50
|17
|19.
|Leicester City
|25
|4
|5
|16
|25-55
|17
|20.
|Southampton
|25
|2
|3
|20
|19-57
|9