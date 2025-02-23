domingo 23, febrero 2025
spot_img
Deportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbo

Por
0
Viernes 21 de febrero de 2025:
Leicester City Brentford 0 4
Sábado 22 de febrero de 2025:
Everton Manchester United 2 2
Bornemouth Wolverhampton 0 1
Arsenal West Ham United 0 1
Fulham Crystal Palace 0 2
Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion 0 4
Ipswich Tottenham Hotspur 1 4
Aston Villa Chelsea 2 1
Domingo 23 de febrero de 2025:
Newcastle United 4 3
Manchester City Liverpool 0 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 27 19 7 1 64-26 64
2. Arsenal 26 15 8 3 51-23 53
3. Nottingham F. 26 14 5 7 44-33 47
4. Manchester City 26 13 5 8 52-37 44
5. Newcastle United 26 13 5 8 46-36 44
6. Bornemouth 26 12 7 7 44-30 43
7. Chelsea 26 12 7 7 48-36 43
8. Aston Villa 27 11 9 7 39-41 42
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 10 10 6 42-38 40
10. Fulham 26 10 9 7 38-35 39
11. Brentford 26 11 4 11 47-42 37
12. Tottenham Hotspur 26 10 3 13 53-38 33
13. Crystal Palace 26 8 9 9 31-32 33
14. Everton 26 7 10 9 29-33 31
15. Manchester United 26 8 6 12 30-37 30
16. West Ham United 26 8 6 12 30-47 30
17. Wolverhampton 26 6 4 16 36-54 22
18. Ipswich 26 3 8 15 24-54 17
19. Leicester City 26 4 5 17 25-59 17
20. Southampton 26 2 3 21 19-61 9
Artículo anterior
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga italiana de fútbol
Artículo siguiente
OTAN, UE, Ucrania y EEUU: un cuarteto bélico y perdedor

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919