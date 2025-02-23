Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbo

|Viernes 21 de febrero de 2025:
|Leicester City
|–
|Brentford
|0
|–
|4
|Sábado 22 de febrero de 2025:
|Everton
|–
|Manchester United
|2
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|4
|Ipswich
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|4
|Aston Villa
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 23 de febrero de 2025:
|Newcastle United
|–
|4
|–
|3
|Manchester City
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|27
|19
|7
|1
|64-26
|64
|2.
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|8
|3
|51-23
|53
|3.
|Nottingham F.
|26
|14
|5
|7
|44-33
|47
|4.
|Manchester City
|26
|13
|5
|8
|52-37
|44
|5.
|Newcastle United
|26
|13
|5
|8
|46-36
|44
|6.
|Bornemouth
|26
|12
|7
|7
|44-30
|43
|7.
|Chelsea
|26
|12
|7
|7
|48-36
|43
|8.
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|9
|7
|39-41
|42
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|10
|10
|6
|42-38
|40
|10.
|Fulham
|26
|10
|9
|7
|38-35
|39
|11.
|Brentford
|26
|11
|4
|11
|47-42
|37
|12.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|10
|3
|13
|53-38
|33
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|26
|8
|9
|9
|31-32
|33
|14.
|Everton
|26
|7
|10
|9
|29-33
|31
|15.
|Manchester United
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30-37
|30
|16.
|West Ham United
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30-47
|30
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|36-54
|22
|18.
|Ipswich
|26
|3
|8
|15
|24-54
|17
|19.
|Leicester City
|26
|4
|5
|17
|25-59
|17
|20.
|Southampton
|26
|2
|3
|21
|19-61
|9