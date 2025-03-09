Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 8 de marzo de 2025:
|Nottingham
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Fulham
|2
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Ipswich
|1
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|1
|Brentford
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 9 de marzo de 2025:
|Chelsea
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|1
|Lunes 10 de marzo de 2025:
|West Ham United
|–
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|7
|1
|69-27
|70
|2.
|Arsenal
|28
|15
|10
|3
|52-24
|55
|3.
|Nottingham
|28
|15
|6
|7
|45-33
|51
|4.
|Chelsea
|28
|14
|7
|7
|53-36
|49
|5.
|Manchester City
|28
|14
|5
|9
|53-38
|47
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|12
|10
|6
|46-40
|46
|7.
|Aston Villa
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41-45
|45
|8.
|Bornemouth
|28
|12
|8
|8
|47-34
|44
|9.
|Newcastle United
|27
|13
|5
|9
|46-38
|44
|10.
|Fulham
|28
|11
|9
|8
|41-38
|42
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|10
|9
|9
|36-33
|39
|12.
|Brentford
|28
|11
|5
|12
|48-44
|38
|13.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|10
|4
|14
|55-41
|34
|14.
|Manchester United
|28
|9
|7
|12
|34-40
|34
|15.
|Everton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|31-35
|33
|16.
|West Ham United
|27
|9
|6
|12
|32-47
|33
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|6
|5
|17
|38-57
|23
|18.
|Ipswich
|28
|3
|8
|17
|26-58
|17
|19.
|Leicester City
|28
|4
|5
|19
|25-62
|17
|20.
|Southampton
|28
|2
|3
|23
|20-68
|9