Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 8 de marzo de 2025:
Nottingham Manchester City 1 0
Brighton & Hove Albion Fulham 2 1
Crystal Palace Ipswich 1 0
Liverpool Southampton 3 1
Brentford Aston Villa 0 1
Wolverhampton Everton 1 1
Domingo 9 de marzo de 2025:
Chelsea Leicester City 1 0
Tottenham Hotspur Bornemouth 2 2
Manchester United Arsenal 1 1
Lunes 10 de marzo de 2025:
West Ham United Newcastle United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69-27 70
2. Arsenal 28 15 10 3 52-24 55
3. Nottingham 28 15 6 7 45-33 51
4. Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53-36 49
5. Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53-38 47
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 28 12 10 6 46-40 46
7. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41-45 45
8. Bornemouth 28 12 8 8 47-34 44
9. Newcastle United 27 13 5 9 46-38 44
10. Fulham 28 11 9 8 41-38 42
11. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36-33 39
12. Brentford 28 11 5 12 48-44 38
13. Tottenham Hotspur 28 10 4 14 55-41 34
14. Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34-40 34
15. Everton 28 7 12 9 31-35 33
16. West Ham United 27 9 6 12 32-47 33
17. Wolverhampton 28 6 5 17 38-57 23
18. Ipswich 28 3 8 17 26-58 17
19. Leicester City 28 4 5 19 25-62 17
20. Southampton 28 2 3 23 20-68 9

