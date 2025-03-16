Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 15 de marzo de 2025:
Everton West Ham United 1 1
Southampton Wolverhampton 1 2
Ipswich Nottingham 2 4
Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2
Bornemouth Brentford 1 2
Domingo 16 de marzo de 2025:
Arsenal Chelsea 1 0
Fulham Tottenham Hotspur 2 0
Leicester City Manchester United 0 3
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69-27 70
2. Arsenal 29 16 10 3 53-24 58
3. Nottingham 29 16 6 7 49-35 54
4. Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53-37 49
5. Manchester City 29 14 6 9 55-40 48
6. Newcastle United 28 14 5 9 47-38 47
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 29 12 11 6 48-42 47
8. Fulham 29 12 9 8 43-38 45
9. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41-45 45
10. Bornemouth 29 12 8 9 48-36 44
11. Brentford 29 12 5 12 50-45 41
12. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36-33 39
13. Manchester United 29 10 7 12 37-40 37
14. Tottenham Hotspur 29 10 4 15 55-43 34
15. Everton 29 7 13 9 32-36 34
16. West Ham United 29 9 7 13 33-49 34
17. Wolverhampton 29 7 5 17 40-58 26
18. Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28-62 17
19. Leicester City 29 4 5 20 25-65 17
20. Southampton 29 2 3 24 21-70 9

 

 

