Deportes Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol Por DPA/EP - 16 marzo, 2025 0 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sábado 15 de marzo de 2025: Everton – West Ham United 1 – 1 Southampton – Wolverhampton 1 – 2 Ipswich – Nottingham 2 – 4 Manchester City – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 2 Bornemouth – Brentford 1 – 2 Domingo 16 de marzo de 2025: Arsenal – Chelsea 1 – 0 Fulham – Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 0 Leicester City – Manchester United 0 – 3 EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts 1. Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69-27 70 2. Arsenal 29 16 10 3 53-24 58 3. Nottingham 29 16 6 7 49-35 54 4. Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53-37 49 5. Manchester City 29 14 6 9 55-40 48 6. Newcastle United 28 14 5 9 47-38 47 7. Brighton & Hove Albion 29 12 11 6 48-42 47 8. Fulham 29 12 9 8 43-38 45 9. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41-45 45 10. Bornemouth 29 12 8 9 48-36 44 11. Brentford 29 12 5 12 50-45 41 12. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36-33 39 13. Manchester United 29 10 7 12 37-40 37 14. Tottenham Hotspur 29 10 4 15 55-43 34 15. Everton 29 7 13 9 32-36 34 16. West Ham United 29 9 7 13 33-49 34 17. Wolverhampton 29 7 5 17 40-58 26 18. Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28-62 17 19. Leicester City 29 4 5 20 25-65 17 20. Southampton 29 2 3 24 21-70 9