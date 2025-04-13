Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 12 de abril de 2025:
Manchester City Crystal Palace 5 2
Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City 2 2
Southampton Aston Villa 0 3
Nottingham F. Everton 0 1
Arsenal Brentford 1 1
Domingo 13 de abril de 2025:
Chelsea Ipswich 2 2
Liverpool West Ham United 2 1
Wolverhampton Tottenham Hotspur 4 2
Newcastle United Manchester United 4 1
Lunes 14 de abril de 2025:
Bornemouth Fulham 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74-31 76
2. Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57-27 63
3. Nottingham F. 32 17 6 9 51-38 57
4. Newcastle United 31 17 5 9 56-40 56
5. Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62-42 55
6. Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56-39 54
7. Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49-46 54
8. Fulham 31 13 9 9 47-42 48
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 32 12 12 8 51-49 48
10. Bornemouth 31 12 9 10 51-40 45
11. Brentford 32 12 7 13 52-48 43
12. Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41-40 43
13. Everton 32 8 14 10 34-38 38
14. Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38-45 38
15. Tottenham Hotspur 32 11 4 17 60-49 37
16. Wolverhampton 32 10 5 17 47-61 35
17. West Ham United 32 9 8 15 36-54 35
18. Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33-67 21
19. Leicester City 32 4 6 22 27-72 18
20. Southampton 32 2 4 26 23-77 10

