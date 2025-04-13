Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 12 de abril de 2025:
|Manchester City
|–
|Crystal Palace
|5
|–
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|3
|Nottingham F.
|–
|Everton
|0
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Brentford
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 13 de abril de 2025:
|Chelsea
|–
|Ipswich
|2
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|West Ham United
|2
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|–
|2
|Newcastle United
|–
|Manchester United
|4
|–
|1
|Lunes 14 de abril de 2025:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Fulham
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|32
|23
|7
|2
|74-31
|76
|2.
|Arsenal
|32
|17
|12
|3
|57-27
|63
|3.
|Nottingham F.
|32
|17
|6
|9
|51-38
|57
|4.
|Newcastle United
|31
|17
|5
|9
|56-40
|56
|5.
|Manchester City
|32
|16
|7
|9
|62-42
|55
|6.
|Chelsea
|32
|15
|9
|8
|56-39
|54
|7.
|Aston Villa
|32
|15
|9
|8
|49-46
|54
|8.
|Fulham
|31
|13
|9
|9
|47-42
|48
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|12
|12
|8
|51-49
|48
|10.
|Bornemouth
|31
|12
|9
|10
|51-40
|45
|11.
|Brentford
|32
|12
|7
|13
|52-48
|43
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|31
|11
|10
|10
|41-40
|43
|13.
|Everton
|32
|8
|14
|10
|34-38
|38
|14.
|Manchester United
|32
|10
|8
|14
|38-45
|38
|15.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|11
|4
|17
|60-49
|37
|16.
|Wolverhampton
|32
|10
|5
|17
|47-61
|35
|17.
|West Ham United
|32
|9
|8
|15
|36-54
|35
|18.
|Ipswich
|32
|4
|9
|19
|33-67
|21
|19.
|Leicester City
|32
|4
|6
|22
|27-72
|18
|20.
|Southampton
|32
|2
|4
|26
|23-77
|10