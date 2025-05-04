Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 2 de mayo de 2025:
|Manchester City
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 3 de mayo de 2025:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Fulham
|1
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Ipswich
|2
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Southampton
|2
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 4 de mayo de 2025:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Brentford
|–
|Manchester United
|4
|–
|3
|West Ham United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Liverpool
|3
|–
|1
|Lunes 5 de mayo de 2025:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|35
|25
|7
|3
|81-35
|82
|2.
|Arsenal
|35
|18
|13
|4
|64-31
|67
|3.
|Manchester City
|35
|19
|7
|9
|67-43
|64
|4.
|Newcastle United
|35
|19
|6
|10
|66-45
|63
|5.
|Chelsea
|35
|18
|9
|8
|62-41
|63
|6.
|Nottingham F.
|34
|18
|6
|10
|53-41
|60
|7.
|Aston Villa
|35
|17
|9
|9
|55-49
|60
|8.
|Bornemouth
|35
|14
|11
|10
|55-42
|53
|9.
|Brentford
|35
|15
|7
|13
|62-53
|52
|10.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|13
|13
|9
|57-56
|52
|11.
|Fulham
|35
|14
|9
|12
|50-47
|51
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|12
|11
|43-47
|45
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|35
|12
|5
|18
|51-62
|41
|14.
|Everton
|35
|8
|15
|12
|36-43
|39
|15.
|Manchester United
|35
|10
|9
|16
|42-51
|39
|16.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|11
|5
|19
|63-57
|38
|17.
|West Ham United
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40-59
|37
|18.
|Ipswich
|35
|4
|10
|21
|35-76
|22
|19.
|Leicester City
|35
|5
|6
|24
|29-76
|21
|20.
|Southampton
|35
|2
|5
|28
|25-82
|11