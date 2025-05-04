Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 2 de mayo de 2025:
Manchester City Wolverhampton 1 0
Sábado 3 de mayo de 2025:
Aston Villa Fulham 1 0
Everton Ipswich 2 2
Leicester City Southampton 2 0
Arsenal Bornemouth 1 2
Domingo 4 de mayo de 2025:
Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 1 1
Brentford Manchester United 4 3
West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 1 1
Chelsea Liverpool 3 1
Lunes 5 de mayo de 2025:
Crystal Palace 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 35 25 7 3 81-35 82
2. Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64-31 67
3. Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67-43 64
4. Newcastle United 35 19 6 10 66-45 63
5. Chelsea 35 18 9 8 62-41 63
6. Nottingham F. 34 18 6 10 53-41 60
7. Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55-49 60
8. Bornemouth 35 14 11 10 55-42 53
9. Brentford 35 15 7 13 62-53 52
10. Brighton & Hove Albion 35 13 13 9 57-56 52
11. Fulham 35 14 9 12 50-47 51
12. Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43-47 45
13. Wolverhampton 35 12 5 18 51-62 41
14. Everton 35 8 15 12 36-43 39
15. Manchester United 35 10 9 16 42-51 39
16. Tottenham Hotspur 35 11 5 19 63-57 38
17. West Ham United 35 9 10 16 40-59 37
18. Ipswich 35 4 10 21 35-76 22
19. Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29-76 21
20. Southampton 35 2 5 28 25-82 11

