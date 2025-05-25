Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Domingo 25 de mayo de 2025:
Bornemouth Leicester City 2 0
Fulham Manchester City 0 2
Liverpool Crystal Palace 1 1
Southampton Arsenal 1 2
Ipswich West Ham United 1 3
Manchester United Aston Villa 2 0
Newcastle United Everton 0 1
Nottingham Chelsea 0 1
Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion 1 4
Wolverhampton Brentford 1 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86-41 84
2. Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69-34 74
3. Manchester City 38 21 8 9 72-44 71
4. Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64-43 69
5. Newcastle United 38 20 6 12 68-47 66
6. Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58-51 66
7. Nottingham F. 38 19 8 11 58-46 65
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 38 16 13 9 66-59 61
9. Bornemouth 38 15 11 12 58-46 56
10. Brentford 38 16 8 14 66-57 56
11. Fulham 38 15 9 14 54-54 54
12. Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51-51 53
13. Everton 38 11 15 12 42-44 48
14. West Ham United 38 11 10 17 46-62 43
15. Manchester United 38 11 9 18 44-54 42
16. Wolverhampton 38 12 6 20 54-69 42
17. Tottenham Hotspur 38 11 5 22 64-65 38
18. Leicester City 38 6 7 25 33-80 25
19. Ipswich 38 4 10 24 36-82 22
20. Southampton 38 2 6 30 26-86 12

