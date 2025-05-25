Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Domingo 25 de mayo de 2025:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|2
|Ipswich
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|3
|Manchester United
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Everton
|0
|–
|1
|Nottingham
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|4
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Brentford
|1
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|38
|25
|9
|4
|86-41
|84
|2.
|Arsenal
|38
|20
|14
|4
|69-34
|74
|3.
|Manchester City
|38
|21
|8
|9
|72-44
|71
|4.
|Chelsea
|38
|20
|9
|9
|64-43
|69
|5.
|Newcastle United
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68-47
|66
|6.
|Aston Villa
|38
|19
|9
|10
|58-51
|66
|7.
|Nottingham F.
|38
|19
|8
|11
|58-46
|65
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|38
|16
|13
|9
|66-59
|61
|9.
|Bornemouth
|38
|15
|11
|12
|58-46
|56
|10.
|Brentford
|38
|16
|8
|14
|66-57
|56
|11.
|Fulham
|38
|15
|9
|14
|54-54
|54
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|14
|11
|51-51
|53
|13.
|Everton
|38
|11
|15
|12
|42-44
|48
|14.
|West Ham United
|38
|11
|10
|17
|46-62
|43
|15.
|Manchester United
|38
|11
|9
|18
|44-54
|42
|16.
|Wolverhampton
|38
|12
|6
|20
|54-69
|42
|17.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|11
|5
|22
|64-65
|38
|18.
|Leicester City
|38
|6
|7
|25
|33-80
|25
|19.
|Ipswich
|38
|4
|10
|24
|36-82
|22
|20.
|Southampton
|38
|2
|6
|30
|26-86
|12