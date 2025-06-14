Gaza / Israel: reflexiones desde Costa Rica sobre abrumadora votación en Naciones Unidas que aísla más a Israel y a Estados Unidos

«Lo que está ocurriendo en Gaza no es una operación militar, es una agresión a gran escala contra nuestro pueblo. Son masacres contra civiles inocentes. Nada en el derecho natural ni en el derecho internacional permite atacar a civiles y perpetrar contra ellos ataques tan indiscriminados y bárbaros / What is happening in Gaza is not a military operation, it is a full-scale assault against our people. It is massacres against innocent civilians. Nothing in natural law or international law allows for the targeting of civilians and such indiscriminate, barbaric attacks against them» (Intervención del representante de Palestina ante el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas, en su sesión del 16 de octubre del 2023 (véase acta S/PV/9439, en página 9 / Statement by the representative of Palestine to the United Nations Security Council, at its meeting on 16 October 2023 (see verbatim S/PV/9439, at page 9).

«Tout ce qui se passe ne semble pas relever du hasard, mais d’un plan systématique clairement visible, dans une tentative manifeste de pousser les habitants à l’exil, à accepter ce qu’on appelle les projets de « migration volontaire », c’est-à-dire un déplacement forcé déguisé. Les politiques de famine, de destruction et de bombardements constants ne sont que les outils d’un plan plus vaste visant à vider Gaza de ses habitants ou à briser leur volonté. Ce qui se joue à Gaza n’est pas seulement un siège ou une agression, mais un processus d’extinction méthodique de la vie et de la présence palestinienne».

Testimonio de habitante de Gaza, 12 de abril del 2025. Extracto de»Témoignage d’Abu Amir, le 12 avril 2025: Gaza sous le feu: bombardements et faim impitoyable». Texto completo disponible aquí.

El 12 de junio del 2025, la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas examinó y votó un proyecto de resolución sobre el drama indecible que se vive en Gaza, presentado a iniciativa de España.

Este proyecto de resolución fue apoyado por un significativo grupo de Estados durante su elaboración, a modo de reacción coelctiva ante el veto por parte de la delegación de Estados Unidos observado el pasado 4 de junio: véase al respecto nuestra nota anterior sobre la votación registrada en el Consejo de Seguridad, con 14 votos a favor y un solitario voto en contra de Estados Unidos (Nota 1).

Este proyecto de resolución iniciado por España contó con el apoyo formal, por parte de América Latina, de los siguientes Estados co-auspiciantes del mismo: Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Nicaragua y Venezuela.

Desde la perspectiva jurídica internacional, resulta de interés observar cómo, poco a poco, los mecanismos internacionales para que Israel rinda cuenta a la justicia internacional de sus numerosas exacciones contra la población civil en Gaza se han ido activando; y cómo las vociferaciones y gesticulaciones de las máximas autoridades israelíes y su abierto desafío a la autoridad de los diversos órganos de Naciones Unidas, jurisdicciones incluídas, están llevando a los demás Estados de la comunidad internacional (con la notable excepción de Estados Unidos, así como de Argentina, Hungría y Paraguay) a considerar a Israel como un verdadero Estado paria.

Tuvimos hace poco en la radio universitaria costarricense (véase enlace) la posibilidad de externar criterio sobre estas y muchas otras vociferaciones en el marco de una emisión radial, en compañia de la representante de Palestina en Costa Rica, titulada: «La deshumanización como técnica narrativa para volver aceptable lo inaceptable: el genocidio en Gaza» (audio en Spotify disponible aquí). Este próximo 19 de junio, la Universidad de Nottingham en el Reino Unido auspiciará una mesa redonda para profundizar las relaciones existentes entre apartheid, genocidio y limpieza étnica con diversos especialistas (véase enlace).

En las líneas que siguen analizaremos el contexto en el que se dió esta votación en Naciones Unidas el pasado 12 de junio, así como el detalle del voto registrado, no sin hacer ver la extraña actitud de la diplomacia costarricense durante todo el mes de mayo (y en lo que va del mes de junio): una dipkomacia bastante diferente a la de otrora, mucho más decidida a manifestarse en contra de la violación a los principios del derecho internacional público y de la justicia internacional, en particular de la justicia penal internacional.

El contexto en el que se da esta votación del 12 de junio

La catástrofe humanitaria provocada por Israel en Gaza, al mantener un bloqueo a la ayuda humanitaria, y al romper la tregua acordada con el Hamas en enero del 2025 desde el pasado 18 de marzo, con bombardeos diarios indiscriminados sobre esta misma población civil, ha sido ampliamente reportada, provocando reacciones de profundo repudio de Estados usualmente cercanos a Israel como por ejemplo Australia, Alemania, Canadá, Francia o bien Reino Unido.

– Algunas de las reacciones oficiales de Estados

Por ejemplo, en el mes de mayo por ejemplo, Canadá, Francia y Reino Unido condenaron de manera colectiva los anuncios de Israel relativos a la expansión de sus operaciones militares en Gaza (véase comunicado conjunto del 19 de mayo). En el comunicado colgado por las autoridades de Francia (véase texto) se indica que:

«Nous ne resterons pas les bras croisés pendant que le gouvernement Netanyahou poursuit ces actions scandaleuses. Si Israël ne met pas fin à la nouvelle offensive militaire et ne lève pas ses restrictions sur l’aide humanitaire, nous prendrons d’autres mesures concrètes en réponse«.

Como corrolario a todo lo anterior el «asedio contra niños» en Palestina por parte de Israel fue denunciado el pasado 20 de mayo por parte de Naciones Unidas (véase comunicado oficial). Brasil exigió el 21 de mayo a Israel cesar su ofensiva en Gaza y levantar el bloqueo a la ayuda humanitaria en términos particularmente duros :

«Submetida há mais de dois meses a bloqueio completo, a Faixa enfrenta, ademais, risco iminente de fome generalizada. O Brasil expressa grave preocupação com a anunciada intenção israelense de permitir ingresso mínimo de alimentos e remédios em Gaza, recordando que o uso da fome como método constitui crime de guerra» (véase texto integral del comunicado oficial colgado por las autoridades diplomáticas brasileñas).

España condenó por su parte los nuevos asentamientos en Cisjordania autorizados por Israel el pasado 30 de mayo (véase comunicado); y suscribió una declaración conjunta firmada por 23 Estados el 19 de mayo (véase texto) sobre la inaceptable privatización de la entrega de la ayuda humanitaria en Gaza decidida por Israel. A inicios de mayo, España suscribió una declaración conjunta (véase texto) condenando la expansión de la operación militar de Israel en Gaza decidida por Israel el 5 de mayo, conjuntamente con Eslovenia, Islandia, Irlanda, Luxemburgo y Noruega.

Chile por su parte el 28 de mayo decidió retirar parte de su personal diplomático en Israel, en señal de repudio ante la catástrófica situación humanitaria en Gaza (véase comunicado de su aparato diplomático), que había condenado en términos vehementes en un comunicado anterior, el pasado 16 de mayo (véase texto), no sin antes (5 de mayo), condenar el plan de expansión de las operaciones militares en Gaza (véase comunicado), de igual manera condenado por Bolivia (véase comunicado del 7 de mayo): nuestros lestimables lectores de LaRevista.cr, podrán por sí mismos revisar si sus respectivas cancillerías alzaron la voz como Chile, Bolivia, y otros Estados durante el pasado mes de mayo, o si alguna oscura razón puede explicar el mutismo absoluto de sus autoridades diplomáticas ante el drama indecible que se vive en Gaza.

Sudáfrica por su parte condenó en un extenso comunicado con fecha del 1ero de junio (véase texto) las víctimas mortales palestinas que cayeron durante la entrega de ayuda humanitaria, un texto antecedido por otro del 16 de mayo (véase texto) en el que condenó la muerte de 143 personas en 24 horas en Gaza debido a los bombardeos del ejercito israelí.

– Algunas condenas provenientes de órganos de Naciones Unidas

El 3 de junio del 2025, el Alto Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas en un comunicado de prensa (véase texto) pasado desapercibido en la mayoría de los medios de prensa internacionales, señaló que:

«Deadly attacks on distraught civilians trying to access the paltry amounts of food aid in Gaza, are unconscionable. For a third day running, people were killed around an aid distribution site run by the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”. This morning, we have received information that dozens more people were killed and injured.

There must be a prompt and impartial investigation into each of these attacks, and those responsible held to account. Attacks directed against civilians constitute a grave breach of international law, and a war crime.

Palestinians have been presented the grimmest of choices: die from starvation or risk being killed while trying to access the meagre food that is being made available through Israel’s militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism. This militarized system endangers lives and violates international standards on aid distribution, as the United Nations has repeatedly warned«.

El último informe al 11 de junio elaborado por Naciones Unidas sobre la situación en Gaza (véase enlace), completado por el anterior informe al 5 de junio del 2025 (véase enlace), y el informe trasanterior al 28 de mayo del 2025 (véase enlace) dan una idea de la violencia que ejerce Israel sobre la población civil de Gaza, objeto de bombardeos indiscriminados diarios desde la tarde/noche del 7 de octubre del 2023, (con una breve tregua registrada entre el 19 de enero y el 18 de marzo del 2025).

Desde el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas, circula un informe realizado por una comisión internacional de invesigación, que detalla los crímenes de guerra perpetrados por Israel, en el que se enfatiza la destrucción deliberada de toda la infraestructura pública existente en Gaza: véase informe A/HRC/59/26 con fecha del 6 de mayo del 2025, muy pocamente referenciado en medios de prensa internacionales. Este informe concluye con un vehemente llamado a los Estados Miembros de Naciones Unidas:

«101. The Commission recommends that all Member States:

(a) Comply with all international law obligations, including those set out in the July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide;

(b) Cease aiding or assisting in the commission of violations; and explore measures to ensure the accountability of perpetrators of international crimes, grave human rights violations and abuses in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory«.

Durante la sesión del mismo 4 de junio del Consejo de Seguridad, el Sub Secretario General para Asuntos Humanitarios de Naciones Unidas imploró al Consejo de Seguridad a tomar decisiones valientes en aras de gestionar la llegada de la ayuda humanitaria que Israel bloquea y concluyó indicando (véase texto de su intervención):

«No one should have to risk their life to feed their children. As I have repeatedly stressed, we must be allowed to do our jobs: We have the teams, the plan, the supplies and the experience. Open the crossings – all of them. Let in lifesaving aid at scale, from all directions. Lift the restrictions on what and how much aid we can bring in. Ensure our convoys aren’t held up by delays and denials. Release the hostages. Implement the ceasefire.We value the support of more and more Member States who are joining our call: Let us work».

– Tramitación de casos contra Israel ante la justicia internacional y ante la justicia nacional

El pasado 9 de junio, el Fiscal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) rechazó por infundada la enésima solicitud de Israel para intentar dejar sin efecto las órdenes de arresto contra su actual primer Ministro y su ex Minsitro de Defensa (véase texto, en particular conclusiones a párrafos 46-49); al tiempo que Australia, Canadá, Noruega, Nueva Zelanda y Reino Unido anunciaron este 10 de junio sanciones contra dos ministros del actual gabinete que gobierna en Israel (véase comunicado oficial del Reino Unido y artículo publicado en el TimesofIsrael).

Cabe precisar que la CPI no es una jurisdicción internaconal que juzge a Estados, sino que busca enjuiciar a personas a título individual, desde el punto de vista penal, por ordenar, instigar o bien cometer actos particularmente graves debidamente tipificados desde 1998 en el Estatuto de Roma (véase texto) como lo son: el crimen de genocidio (artículo 6), los crímenes de lesa humanidad (artículo 7) y los crímenes de guerra (artículo 8). La lectura detallada de este último artículo 8 se recomienda, más particularmente de cara a las dramáticas imágenes que provienen de Gaza pero también de Cisjordania, y ello desde más de un año y medio. En este enlace oficial nuestros estimables lectores podrán revisar el detalle de los 125 Estados Partes al Estatuto de Roma.

Otra jurisdicción internacional también situada en La Haya, la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), la cual esta vez juzga a Estados (y no a indidivudos), realizó entre el 28 de abril y el 2 de mayo pasado las audiencias públicas en La Haya, en el marco esta vez del procedimiento consultivo sobre las obligaciones que tiene Israel en Gaza que derivan de su calidad de Estado Miembro de Naciones Unidas (Nota 2): unos 40 Estados y otras tres organizaciones internacionales hicieron ver a los 15 integrantes de la CIJ la importancia que revisten las reglas jurídicas que obligan a todo Estado Miembro de Naciones Unidas y detallaron ante la máxima instancia jurisdiccional la lista de obligaciones jurídicas que Israel ha violado. Por parte de América Latina, participaron por orden de aparición ante los jueces de la CIJ (véase programa): Colombia, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, México y Panamá.

En el ámbito de la justicia nacional, recientemente la justicia peruana fue activada en busca de un soldado israelí que se encuentra en el territorio peruano (véase nota de la Fundación Hind Rajab con fecha del 23 de mayo y nota sobre acciones llevadas a cabo por la Fiscalía peruana). En enero del 2025, un soldado israelí acusado de haber cometido crímenes en Gaza logró escapar in extremis de la justicia brasileña, gracias a «gestiones» de la embajada de Israel en Brasil, que a la fecha no se han detallado mayormente (véase nota de prensa): se lee en esta nota de CNN del 5 de enero del 2025 que, en un comunicado oficial de Israel, se indicó que: «el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Gideon Saar, activó inmediatamente al Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores para garantizar que el ciudadano israelí no corriera peligro”.Según se entiende, Israel procedería ahora a «activar inmediatamente» a sus funcionarios diplomáticos nombrados en embajadas en el exterior para permitir a sus nacionales buscados por la justicia local… ¿escapar de ella? … ¿Cómo así? Como se lee. A menos que haya que interpretar lo de «activar inmediatamente» al aparato diplomático israelí de alguna otra manera que nos escapa. En diciembre del 2024, una denuncia interpuesta esta vez en Chile buscaba también la captura de un soldado israelí paseando en Chile (véase nota de prensa).

Ahora bien, si militares israelíes de batallones particularmente violentos en Gaza están viendo la manera de salir a vacacionar como turistas hacia América Latina, cabría preguntarse porqué no escogerían como destino también a las hermosas playas costarricenses. Desde el punto de vista del derecho penal costarricense, ¿contará la justicia costarricense con herramientas que le permitan accionar investigaciones y órdenes de captura similares a las de sus homólogas en Brasil y en Perú o darle seguimiento a la intentada ante la justicia chilena?

El proyecto de resolución presentado por España en breve

El texto votado (véase texto al final repoducido del proyecto de resolución A/ES-10/L.34/rev.1) se compone de 21 puntos operativos que recogen en detalle la violaciones reiteradas observadas en Gaza por parte de Israel.

Su lectura es recomendada, y desde ya se puede señalar que serán de gran utilidad para los Estados que apoyan la demanda de Sudáfrica contra Israel ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), así como para los abogados de víctimas palestinas ante la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI).

Ante el bloqueo a la ayuda humanitaria por parte de Israel, en los párrafos operativos 9 y 10 se señala que la Asamblea General:

«9. Demands that Israel, the occupying Power, immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip immediately and at scale, in line with its obligations under international law and humanitarian principles;

Stresses the need for accountability in order to ensure Israel’s respect of international law obligations, and in this regard calls upon all Member States to individually and collectively take all measures necessary, in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations».

El detalle del voto

En el seno de la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, el detalle de la votación registró las siguientes cifras este 12 de junio: 149 votos a favor, 12 en contra y 19 abstenciones. Costa Rica votó a favor.

Estados Unidos e Israel pudieron contar con el voto en contra de únicamente 10 Estados: de los cuales Argentina y Paraguay en el caso de América Latina y de Hungría en el caso del continente europeo.

Con relación a las dos fichas con las que cuenta Israel en América Latina en estos momentos, cabe seeñalar lo siguiente: al tiempo que en La Nación de Argentina una extensa entrevista a un ex diplomático de Israel se titulaba de la siguiente manera: «Si los únicos amigos que tiene Netanyahu son Orban y Milei, tiene un problema» (véase artículo cuya lectura completa se recomienda), Paraguay informaba del reforzamiento de sus lazos bilaterales con Israel (véase comunicado oficial del 9 de junio).

Es de notar que la República Checa esta vez optó por abstenerse, cuando usualmente su delegación vota con Israel y Estados Unidos. Los demás Estados que votaron en contra fueron los que acostumbran votar como Israel en Naciones Unidas desde muchos años, en este tipo de contiendas diplomáticas, a saber: Fiji, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua Nueva Guinea, Tonga y Tuvalu.

Al tiempo que abstenciones observadas en el pasado por Alemania, Australia, Austria, Canadá, Italia, Reino Unido o Ucrania en ejercicios muy similares, esta vez se materializaron en un voto a favor de la resolución propuesta.

Entre las 19 abstenciones se puede notar por parte de América Latina las abstenciones de Panamá y de Uruguay.

De manera a poder visualizar con mayor precisión los votos en contra y abstenciones con las cuales no contaron esta vez Estados Unidos e Israel, remitimos a continuación al voto de la resolución del 27 de octubre del 2023 (120 votos a favor,14 en contra, 45 abstenciones) que recogía el texto objeto de un veto por Estados Unidos 9 días antes en el seno del Consejo de Seguridad,que también tuvimos la oportunidad de analizar en su momento (Nota 3).

Los periodistas y comunicadores: un blanco militar de Israel en Gaza

Este reciente reportaje de la BBC (altamente recomendado debido a la calidad de las tomas y de los videos) sobre el bombardeo del hospital europeo de Gaza por parte de Israel el pasado 14 de mayo desmiente todas las afirmaciones de Israel y de sus círculos de influencia según las cuales, los militares israelíes proceden a bombardeos cumpliendo con las obligaciones que les impone el derecho internacional humanitario.

Este reportaje (véase enlace) realizado en Francia por periodistas de Le Monde y otros medios europeos en este inicio del mes de junio del 2025, ofrece evidencia documentada de los ataques deliberados de Israel a comunicadores, operadores de drones y periodistas palestinos en Gaza, en abierta violación a las reglas del derecho internacional humanitario.

El Committee to Protect Journalists denunció la muerte de tres comunicadores el pasado 5 de junio en Gaza (véase nota) y circuló una petición pidiendo acceso a Gaza para la prensa internacional (un acceso que prohibe Israel), reuniendo 200 firmas de medios de prensa de todo el mundo: véase texto y, para nuetros estimables lectores costarricenses, en el número 46, el único medio costarricense firmante de esta petición (el director del medio digital Delfino.cr.).

Con relación a Costa Rica y al mutismo de su aparato diplomático para condenar con un simple comunicado de prensa lo que gran parte del mundo está condenando, este 11 de junio se informó de una petición de cientos de ciudadanos exigiendo a sus autoridades alzar la voz ante la intercepción realizada por Israel de una flotilla humanitaria (véase nota de ElMundo.cr). Entre estos ciudadanos, podríamos preguntarnos si aparece (o no) también la firma de ilustres juristas costarricenses, expertos en derechos humanos, ex diplomáticos, ex cancilleres, ex embajadores de Costa Rica, ex jueces costarricenses en jurisdicciones internacionales, … O si, algo que merecería ser conocido, les impide externar algun tipo de crítica hacia Israel, sea de manera individual, sea de manera colectiva.

En este breve acápite sobre la eliminación física deliberada de periodistas y de comunicadores por parte de Israel en Gaza desde la misma tarde/noche del 7 de octubre del 2023, invitamos a los periodistas y comunicadores costarricenses a revisar qué manifestación de repudio ha externado el Colegio de Periodistas (COLPER): salvo error de nuestra parte, llevamos más de 20 meses de mutismo absoluto al respecto de parte de esta entidad gremial.

La justicia penal internacional en la mira de Estados Unidos

Es tal la coincidencia existente entre Israel y Estados Unidos que las actuales autoridades norteamericanas no encontraron nada mejor que adoptar sanciones contra cuatro juezas que integran a la CPI, causando el repudio generalizado de la Asamblea de Estados Partes al Estatuto de Roma : véanse al respecto el anuncio oficial de la diplomacia Estados Unidos, así como el comunicado del Presidente de la Asamblea de Estados Partes del 6 de junio yel comunicado oficial de la CPI como tal del 5 de junio.

En febrero del 2025, se habían manifestado en defensa de la CPI y contra estas sanciones más de 80 Estados (véase texto colgado por el aparato diplomático de Países Bajos): se notará la ausencia en América Latina de Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haítí, Paraguay así como de Venezuela. No resulta de más recordar que en América Latina dos Estados (que no se citan en la precitada lista), persisten en no ser Estados Partes al Estatuto de Roma adoptado en 1998: Cuba y Nicaragua.

Como muchos otros, en este mes de junio del 2025, Francia exigió a Estados Unidos retirar inmediatamente estas insólitas sanciones (véase comunicado del 6 de junio). De igual manera se pronunció la Unión Europea / UE (véase nota del TimesofIsrael).

En el caso de Perú, del cual es oriunda una de las juezas objeto de sanciones, se pudo leer este comunicado de prensa, al igual que este otro comunicado oficial emitido esta vez por Chile en defensa de la justicia penal internacional de La Haya (véase texto).

Ya en el 2020, habíamos tenido la oportunidad de analizar la sanciones tomadas por parte de Estados Unidos contra el personal de la CPI, motivadas también para proteger a Israel, sin que ello fuera explícitado por las autoridades norteamericanas (Nota 4): en aquel momento (setiembre del 2020), sí pudimos referirnos al comunicado oficial de Costa Rica en defensa de los principios y de los valores contenidos en el Estatuto de Roma.

En este mes de junio del 2025, la ausencia de toda manifestación por parte de Costa Rica pareciera formar parte del mutismo absoluto al que se ve sometido su aparato diplomático con relación a Israel, observado en los últimos meses.

A modo de conclusión

Mientras el mundo observa horrorizado la extrema violencia que Israel le impone a la población civil de Gaza desde largos meses y mientras que se multiplican las manifestaciones oficiales de repudio al accionar de Israel desde inicios de mayo, Israel continúa sus operaciones militares diarias sobre Gaza.

A la vez, mantiene el bloqueo a la ayuda humanitaria a Gaza, aventurándose a una entrega personalizada por parte de una fundación privada que ha demostrado ser incapaz ante el desafío que supone entregar ayuda humanitaria a 2,3 millones de personas hambrientas y desesperadas.

En esta entrevista a uno de los grandes especialistas israelíes del Holocausto publicada el pasado 9 de junio por la BBC (véase texto cuya lectura completa se recomienda), se puede leer por parte de este experto israelí que:

«Cuando se considera la cantidad de periodistas que mataron, de personal médico, cuando se leen informes de niños que recibieron disparos de francotiradores en la cabeza o en el pecho*, incluso esta mañana leía otro informe sobre esto, es difícil encontrar una equivalencia para esto que ha ocurrido en un espacio tan pequeño con una población de más de dos millones de personas.

Solíamos pensar que lo que hicieron los rusos en Chechenia y Grozni era terrible. Pero esto es a mayor escala. Es difícil compararlo con nada. Para el siglo XXI, ciertamente no hay precedentes«.

Como ya viene siendo costumbre, en aras de desviar la atención internacional sobre el drama que se vive Gaza, y cohesionar a sus aliados cuando se distancian de Israel, después de este nuevo fracaso diplomático en Nueva York, Israel optó por ir a bombardear sitios nucleares en Irán horas después, arriesgándose a una respuesta militar iraní inmediata o casi (Nota 5). No está de más recordar que días antes de iniciar el segmento de alto nivel de la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas en setiembre del 2024, que se alistaba a examinar la dramática situación en Gaza, Israel lanzó una operación militar en el Líbano con la explosión a distancia de miles de beepers el 17 de setiembre del 2024, iniciando una conforntación con el Hezbollah más allá del Sur del Líbano. Con este misma idea de distraer a la opinión pública internacional, podemos también señalar que horas antes de que la CIJ diera lectura a su primera ordenanza sobre Gaza en La Haya el 26 de enero del 2024, Israel informó al mundo de informes de inteligencia sobre supuestos «nexos» entre funcionarios de la Agencia de Naciones Unidas que asiste a los refugiados palestinos (más conocida por sus siglas UNRWA) con el Hamás: la UNRWA sigue desde entonces esperando evidencias y pruebas al respecto (véase sección titulada «UNRWA: Claims versus facts» en este enlace oficial de la UNRWA).

De paso, la ofensiva militar sobre Irán por parte de Israel de este 12 de junio también obligará a Francia y a Arabia Saudita a suspender la cumbre prevista a partir del 17 de junio en Nueva York sobre la solución de dos Estados y el reconocimiento de Palestina como Estado.

Para volver en estas últimas líneas a la apacible Costa Rica y a sus majestuosos parajes tropicales, el título de este reportaje de una cadenas de televisión costarricense de marzo del 2024 plantea una interrogante sobre el flujo de jóvenes israelíes, que desde las paradisiacas playas costarricenses, vuelan a Israel y de ahí pasan a combatir en Gaza en cuestión de muy pocos días. Después de cometer exacciones de todo tipo en Gaza ¿volverán estos jóvenes como si nada a turistear y a disfrutar de las maravillosas playas que ofrece Costa Rica a todo visitante extranjero?

– Notas –

Nota 1: Véase BOEGLIN N., «Gaza / Israel: reflexiones con relación al veto de Estados Unidos al proyecto de resolución en el seno del Consejo de Seguridad y al silencio de Costa Rica«, 4 de junio del 2025. Texto integral disponible aquí.

Nota 2: Véase al respecto BOEGLIN N., » Gaza / Israel: un cerco de la justicia internacional que se va estrechando sobre Israel y … una Costa Rica omisa«, 9 de mayo del 2025. Texto integral disponible aquí.

Nota 3: Véase BOEGLIN N., «Gaza / Israel: breves reflexiones con relación al veto de Estados Unidos al proyecto de resolución en el seno del Consejo de Seguridad presentado por Brasil«, 18 de octubre del 2023. Texto integral disponible aquí.

Nota 4: Véase BOEGLIN N., «Sanciones de EEUU contra la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI): algunos apuntes sobre sus verdaderas motivaciones«, 2 de setiembre del 2020. Texto disponible aquí. Una versión fue publicada en el sitio de la UCR el 24 de setiembre, en la sección Voz Experta, disponible en este enlace. Sobre las saciones dictaminadas en este mes de junio por la actual administración norteamericana, véase GALBRAITH J., «US sanctions on the International Criminal Court: the details and the pattern», Verfassungsblog, 7 d ejunio del 2025. Texto integral disponible aquí.

Nota 5: El riesgo para Israel y sus habitantes es significativo al no haber podido el 13 de abril del 2024 interceptar todos los misiles y drones enviados en esta misma fecha por Irán sobre su territorio. Es muy probable que misiles más modernos y perfeccionados sean lanzados desde Irán sobre Israel a partir del 13 de junio del 2025, luego del envío de una gran cantidad de drones desde Irán obligando en un primer momento a la defensa antimisil israelí a disparar.

Material / Documento .

Texto del proyecto de resolución A/ES-10/L.34/Rev.1 aprobado por la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas el 12 de junio del 2025

Algeria, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nicaragua, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Türkiye, Uganda, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) and State of Palestine:*

draft resolution

Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations

The General Assembly,

Reaffirming the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and recalling its resolutions regarding the question of Palestine, and all the relevant resolutions of the Security Council,

Reaffirming also that all parties to armed conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and underscoring the importance of holding accountable all those responsible for violations of international law,

Strongly deploring the end of the ceasefire and the decision of the Israeli Government, since 2 March 2025, to block access to humanitarian aid, including life – saving supplies, notably food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas, for over 2 million people, and expressing its deep alarm over the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, including the severe lack of adequate healthcare services and the extreme state of food insecurity, creating a critical risk of famine, and its grave impact on children, women, elderly persons and other civilians,

Expressing grave concern at the latest and prolonged escalation of violence since the 7 October 2023 attack and the war in the Gaza Strip and the grave deterioration of the situation, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,

Condemning all attacks against civilians, including all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks, deploring all attacks against civilian objects, acts of provocation, incitement and destruction, reaffirming its rejection of forced displacement of the civilian population, and recalling that the taking of hostages is prohibited under international law,

Expressing support for the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States of America to immediately restore the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in all its phases, leading to a permanent end to hostilities, the release of all hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of all human remains and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip as well as the start of a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza,

Recalling the orders of provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide 1 in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), indicated by the Court on 26 January, 28 March and 24 May 2024, given its determination that there is a real and imminent risk that irreparable prejudice will be caused to the rights found by the Court to be plausible, namely the right of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to be protected from acts of genocide and related prohibited acts mentioned in article III of the Convention,

Recalling in particular the determination by the International Court of Justice on 28 March 2024 that “the State of Israel shall, in conformity with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and in view of the worsening conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza, in particular the spread of famine and starvation … take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary”, which has remained unheeded to date,

Recalling the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as the urgent request of the General Assembly for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, Noting that, in accordance with international humanitarian law, if the whole or part of the population of an occupied territory is inadequately supplied, the Occupying Power shall agree to relief schemes on behalf of the said population, and shall facilitate them by all the means at its disposal,

Recalling Articles 100, 104 and 105 of the Charter, the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations 3 and the Convention on the Safety of United Nations and Associated Personnel, 4 Security Council resolution 2730 (2024) of 24 May 2024 and all relevant resolutions concerning the safety and security of United Nations and humanitarian personnel, including General Assembly resolution 79/138 of 9 December 2024,

Expressing deep alarm at the number of humanitarian workers killed in the Gaza Strip, including personnel of the United Nations, the majority of them staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East,

Reiterating its demand that all parties to the conflict comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians, humanitarian access, the safety and security of humanitarian personnel and their freedom of movement, and the protection of United Nations and humanitarian facilities and other civilian objects,

Expressing grave concern at the escalation of violence and violations of international law in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which has witnessed the intensification of forcible displacement, settlement activity, settler violence, unlawful use of force by Israeli forces, arbitrary arrests and the demolition or seizure of Palestinian homes and essential infrastructure,

Recalling that the General Assembly established the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East as a subsidiary organ of the United Nations in its resolution 302 (IV) of 8 December 1949, and acknowledging the essential role that the Agency has played for more than seven decades since its establishment in alleviating the plight of the Palestine refugees by provision of services, including emergency assistance, for the well-being, protection and human development of the Palestine refugees and for the stability of the region, pending the just resolution of the question of the Palestine refugees in line with the relevant resolutions,

Emphasizing the imperative of ensuring accountability for all violations of international law in order to end impunity, ensure justice, deter future violations, protect civilians and promote peace,

Demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, to be respected by all parties; Recalls its demand for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups; Demands that the parties fully, unconditionally and without delay implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024) of 10 June 2024, including an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all are as of the Gaza Strip and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip; Also demands that all parties to the conflict comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, in particular with regard with the conduct of hostilities and the protection of civilians, and stresses the need for accountability for violations by all parties; Strongly condemns any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access, and stresses the obligation not to deprive civilians in the Gaza Strip of objects indispensable to their survival, including by wilfully impeding relief supplies and access; Stresses that an occupying Power is obliged under international law to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches all the population in need, and demands the immediate and permanent facilitation of full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale, including food and medical supplies, to and throughout the Gaza Strip and its delivery to all Palestinian civilians, as well as fuel, equipment, shelter and access to clean water, in accordance with international humanitarian law, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, in coordination with the United Nations; Demands that the parties fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in relation to persons they detain, including through the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained and the return of all human remains; Recalls its decision, in its resolution 79/232 of 19 December 2024, to request the International Court of Justice, on a priority basis and with the utmost urgency, to render an advisory opinion on the obligations of Israel, as an occupying Power and as a member of the United Nations, in relation to the presence and a ctivities of the United Nations, including its agencies and bodies, other international organizations and third States, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including to ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population as well as of basic services and humanitarian and development assistance, for the benefit of the Palestinian civilian population, and in support of the Palestinian people’s right to selfdetermination; Demands that Israel, the occupying Power, immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip immediately and at scale, in line with its obligations under international law and humanitarian principles; Stresses the need for accountability in order to ensure Israel’s respect of international law obligations, and in this regard calls upon all Member States to individually and collectively take all measures necessary, in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations; Calls upon all Member States scrupulously to respect the privileges and immunities of all officials of the United Nations, the specialized agencies and related organizations and to refrain from any acts that would impede such officials in the performance of their functions, thereby seriously affecting the proper functioning of the Organization; Calls upon all States to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel, including national and locally recruited personnel, in accordance with their obligations under international law; Stresses the obligation, in accordance with international humanitarian law and national laws and regulations, as applicable, to respect and protect medical personnel, as well as humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, their means of transport and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities, in all circumstances; Also stresses the obligation of the parties to armed conflict to respect and protect civilians and to exercise constant care to spare civilian objects, including objects necessary for food production and distribution, and to refrain from attacking, destroying, removing or rendering useless objects that are indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, and to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and consignments used for humanitarian relief operations, in accordance with the relevant provisions of international law; Welcomes and expresses support for the United Nations-Coordinated Plan to Resume Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza; Reiterates its call to all States and the specialized agencies and organizations of the United Nations system to continue to support and assist the Palestinian people; Underscores that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East remains the backbone of the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, rejects actions that undermine the implementation of the mandate of the Agency, welcomes the commitment of the Secretary-General and the Agency to fully implement the recommendations of the Independent Review of Mechanisms and Procedures to Ensure Adherence by UNRWA to the Humanitarian Principle of Neutrality (Colonna Report), also welcomes the commission by the Secretary-General of a strategic assessment in order to review the Agency’s impact, implementation of its mandate under present political, financial, security and other constraints and consequences and risks for Palestine refugees, and calls upon all parties to enable the Agency to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of United Nations and humanitarian facilities; Welcomes the League of Arab States-Organization of Islamic Cooperation recovery and reconstruction plan as the basis to address the horrific humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, calls upon all Member States, the United Nations and international donors to cooperate and provide assistance to ensure the effective implementation of the plan, with a leading role for the Palestinian Authority, and encourages the international community to participate in the international conference that Egypt plans to convene to address recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip; Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State and where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security within their secure and internationally recognized borders, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions, and in this regard firmly rejects attempts at demographic and territorial change in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as all measures violating the historic status quo of the holy sites of the city, reiterates its unequivocal rejection of actions that aim at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people and at unlawfully seizing Palestinian territory, including any such actions in the Gaza Strip, and demands the immediate and complete cessation of such actions, condemns all plans of individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory, demands an immediate halt to all settlement construction, expansion, land confiscation, home demolitions, forced evictions and settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and calls for immediate and concrete steps to preserve the territorial integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and towards unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority; Reaffirms the permanent responsibility of the United Nations with regard to the question of Palestine until it is resolved in all its aspects in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions; Decides to adjourn the tenth emergency special session temporarily and to authorize the President of the General Assembly at its most recent session to resume its meeting upon request from Member States.

(*) Nicolas Boeglin, Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público, Facultad de Derecho, Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR).

