Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 15 de agosto de 2025:
|Liverpool
|–
|Bornemouth
|4
|–
|2
|Sábado 16 de agosto de 2025:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|0
|Sunderland
|–
|West Ham United
|3
|–
|0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Fulham
|1
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Burnley
|3
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|4
|Domingo 17 de agosto de 2025:
|–
|3
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|0
|Manchester United
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|1
|Lunes 18 de agosto de 2025:
|Leeds United
|–
|Everton
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-0
|3
|2.
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3-0
|3
|2.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3-0
|3
|4.
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-2
|3
|5.
|Sunderland AFC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3-1
|3
|6.
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|7.
|Fulham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|9.
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|1
|9.
|Newcastle United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|1
|9.
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|1
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|1
|13.
|Leeds United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|13.
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|15.
|Manchester United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|16.
|Bornemouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2-4
|0
|17.
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|18.
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-3
|0
|18.
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-3
|0
|20.
|Wolverhampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-4
|0