Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
-
0
0
Viernes 15 de agosto de 2025:
Liverpool Bornemouth 4 2
Sábado 16 de agosto de 2025:
Aston Villa Newcastle United 0 0
Sunderland West Ham United 3 0
Brighton & Hove Albion Fulham 1 1
Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3 0
Wolverhampton Manchester City 0 4
Domingo 17 de agosto de 2025:
3 1
Chelsea Crystal Palace 0 0
Manchester United Arsenal 0 1
Lunes 18 de agosto de 2025:
Leeds United Everton 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4-0 3
2. Sunderland 1 1 0 0 3-0 3
2. Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 3-0 3
4. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4-2 3
5. Sunderland AFC 1 1 0 0 3-1 3
6. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
7. Fulham 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
9. Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0-0 1
9. Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 0-0 1
9. Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0-0 1
9. Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0-0 1
13. Leeds United 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
13. Everton 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
15. Manchester United 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
16. Bornemouth 1 0 0 1 2-4 0
17. Brentford 1 0 0 1 1-3 0
18. West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0-3 0
18. Burnley 1 0 0 1 0-3 0
20. Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 0-4 0

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí