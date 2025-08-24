Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 22 de agosto de 2025:
West Ham United Chelsea 1 5
Sábado 23 de agosto de 2025:
Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 0 2
Bornemouth Wolverhampton 1 0
Brentford Aston Villa 1 0
Burnley Sunderland 2 0
Arsenal Leeds United 5 0
Domingo 24 de agosto de 2025:
Crystal Palace Nottingham F. 1 1
Everton Brighton & Hove Albion 2 0
Fulham Manchester United 1 1
Lunes 25 de agosto de 2025:
Newcastle United Liverpool 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6-0 6
2. Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 5-0 6
3. Chelsea 2 1 1 0 5-1 4
4. Nottingham F. 2 1 1 0 4-2 4
5. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4-2 3
5. Manchester City 2 1 0 1 4-2 3
7. Sunderland 2 1 0 1 3-2 3
8. Everton 2 1 0 1 2-1 3
9. Bornemouth 2 1 0 1 3-4 3
10. Brentford 2 1 0 1 2-3 3
10. Burnley 2 1 0 1 2-3 3
12. Leeds United 2 1 0 1 1-5 3
13. Fulham 2 0 2 0 2-2 2
14. Crystal Palace 2 0 2 0 1-1 2
15. Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 0-0 1
16. Manchester United 2 0 1 1 1-2 1
17. Aston Villa 2 0 1 1 0-1 1
18. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 0 1 1 1-3 1
19. Wolverhampton 2 0 0 2 0-5 0
20. West Ham United 2 0 0 2 1-8 0

