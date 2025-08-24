Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 22 de agosto de 2025:
|West Ham United
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|5
|Sábado 23 de agosto de 2025:
|Manchester City
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Brentford
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Burnley
|–
|Sunderland
|2
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Leeds United
|5
|–
|0
|Domingo 24 de agosto de 2025:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Nottingham F.
|1
|–
|1
|Everton
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|1
|Lunes 25 de agosto de 2025:
|Newcastle United
|–
|Liverpool
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6-0
|6
|2.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5-0
|6
|3.
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5-1
|4
|4.
|Nottingham F.
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4-2
|4
|5.
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-2
|3
|5.
|Manchester City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4-2
|3
|7.
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3-2
|3
|8.
|Everton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-1
|3
|9.
|Bornemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3-4
|3
|10.
|Brentford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|10.
|Burnley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|12.
|Leeds United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1-5
|3
|13.
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|15.
|Newcastle United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|1
|16.
|Manchester United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|17.
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|18.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1-3
|1
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0-5
|0
|20.
|West Ham United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-8
|0