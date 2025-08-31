Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de agosto de 2025:
|Chelsea
|–
|Fulham
|2
|–
|0
|Sunderland
|–
|Brentford
|2
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Burnley
|3
|–
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Bornemouth
|0
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|3
|Leeds United
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|0
|Domingo 31 de agosto de 2025:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|1
|Nottingham F.
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|3
|Liverpool
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|0
|Aston Villa
|–
|Palacio de Cristal
|0
|–
|3
|EQUIPO
|Yo
|GRAMO
|mi
|PAG
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8-4
|9
|2.
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7-1
|7
|3.
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6-1
|6
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5-1
|6
|5.
|Sunderland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5-3
|6
|5.
|Everton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5-3
|6
|7.
|Bornemouth
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4-4
|6
|8.
|Palacio de Cristal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4-1
|5
|9.
|Manchester United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4-4
|4
|10.
|Nottingham F.
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4-5
|4
|11.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3-4
|4
|12.
|Leeds United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1-5
|4
|13.
|Manchester City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5-4
|3
|14.
|Burnley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4-6
|3
|15.
|Brigthon
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3-5
|3
|16.
|West Ham United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4-8
|3
|17.
|Newcastle United
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2-3
|2
|18.
|Fulham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|19.
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0-4
|1
|20.
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2-8
|0