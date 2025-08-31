Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 30 de agosto de 2025:
Chelsea Fulham 2 0
Sunderland Brentford 2 1
Manchester United Burnley 3 2
Tottenham Hotspur Bornemouth 0 1
Wolverhampton Everton 2 3
Leeds United Newcastle United 0 0
Domingo 31 de agosto de 2025:
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City 2 1
Nottingham F. West Ham United 0 3
Liverpool Arsenal 1 0
Aston Villa Palacio de Cristal 0 3
EQUIPO Yo GRAMO mi PAG Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8-4 9
2. Chelsea 3 2 1 0 7-1 7
3. Arsenal 3 2 0 1 6-1 6
4. Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 5-1 6
5. Sunderland 3 2 0 1 5-3 6
5. Everton 3 2 0 1 5-3 6
7. Bornemouth 3 2 0 1 4-4 6
8. Palacio de Cristal 3 1 2 0 4-1 5
9. Manchester United 3 1 1 1 4-4 4
10. Nottingham F. 3 1 1 1 4-5 4
11. Brighton & Hove Albion 3 1 1 1 3-4 4
12. Leeds United 3 1 1 1 1-5 4
13. Manchester City 3 1 0 2 5-4 3
14. Burnley 3 1 0 2 4-6 3
15. Brigthon 3 1 0 2 3-5 3
16. West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4-8 3
17. Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 2-3 2
18. Fulham 3 0 2 1 2-4 2
19. Aston Villa 3 0 1 2 0-4 1
20. Wolverhampton 3 0 0 3 2-8 0

