Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 13 de septiembre de 2025:
Arsenal Nottingham F. 3 0
Bornemouth Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1
Crystal Palace Sunderland 0 0
Everton Aston Villa 0 0
Fulham Leeds United 1 0
Newcastle United Wolverhampton 1 0
West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 0 3
Brentford Chelsea 2 2
Domingo 14 de septiembre de 2025:
Burnley Liverpool 0 1
Manchester City Manchester United 3 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9-4 12
2. Arsenal 4 3 0 1 9-1 9
3. Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 8-1 9
4. Bornemouth 4 3 0 1 6-5 9
5. Chelsea 4 2 2 0 9-3 8
6. Sunderland 4 2 1 1 5-3 7
6. Everton 4 2 1 1 5-3 7
8. Manchester City 4 2 0 2 8-4 6
9. Crystal Palace 4 1 3 0 4-1 6
10. Newcastle United 4 1 2 1 3-3 5
11. Fulham 4 1 2 1 3-4 5
12. Brentford 4 1 1 2 5-7 4
13. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 1 1 2 4-6 4
14. Manchester United 4 1 1 2 4-7 4
15. Nottingham F. 4 1 1 2 4-8 4
16. Leeds United 4 1 1 2 1-6 4
17. Burnley 4 1 0 3 4-7 3
18. West Ham United 4 1 0 3 4-11 3
19. Aston Villa 4 0 2 2 0-4 2
20. Wolverhampton 4 0 0 4 2-9 0

