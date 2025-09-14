Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 13 de septiembre de 2025:
|Arsenal
|–
|Nottingham F.
|3
|–
|0
|Bornemouth
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Sunderland
|0
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Leeds United
|1
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|3
|Brentford
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|2
|Domingo 14 de septiembre de 2025:
|Burnley
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Manchester United
|3
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9-4
|12
|2.
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9-1
|9
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8-1
|9
|4.
|Bornemouth
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6-5
|9
|5.
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9-3
|8
|6.
|Sunderland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5-3
|7
|6.
|Everton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5-3
|7
|8.
|Manchester City
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8-4
|6
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4-1
|6
|10.
|Newcastle United
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3-3
|5
|11.
|Fulham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3-4
|5
|12.
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5-7
|4
|13.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4-6
|4
|14.
|Manchester United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4-7
|4
|15.
|Nottingham F.
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4-8
|4
|16.
|Leeds United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1-6
|4
|17.
|Burnley
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4-7
|3
|18.
|West Ham United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4-11
|3
|19.
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0-4
|2
|20.
|Wolverhampton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2-9
|0