Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 20 de septiembre de 2025:
|Liverpool
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|2
|Burnley
|–
|1
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|2
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Leeds United
|1
|–
|3
|Manchester United
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Brentford
|3
|–
|1
|Domingo 21 de septiembre de 2025:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|0
|Sunderland
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11-5
|15
|2.
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10-2
|10
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10-3
|10
|4.
|Bornemouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6-5
|10
|5.
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6-2
|9
|6.
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10-5
|8
|7.
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6-4
|8
|8.
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6-5
|8
|9.
|Manchester City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9-5
|7
|10.
|Everton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6-5
|7
|11.
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6-8
|7
|12.
|Leeds United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4-7
|7
|13.
|Newcastle United
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3-3
|6
|14.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6-8
|5
|15.
|Nottingham F.
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5-9
|5
|16.
|Burnley
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5-8
|4
|17.
|Brentford
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6-10
|4
|18.
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1-5
|3
|19.
|West Ham United
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5-13
|3
|20.
|Wolverhampton
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3-12
|0