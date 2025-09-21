Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 20 de septiembre de 2025:
Liverpool Everton 2 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 2 2
Burnley 1 1
West Ham United Crystal Palace 1 2
Wolverhampton Leeds United 1 3
Manchester United Chelsea 2 1
Fulham Brentford 3 1
Domingo 21 de septiembre de 2025:
Bornemouth Newcastle United 0 0
Sunderland Aston Villa 1 1
Arsenal Manchester City 1 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11-5 15
2. Arsenal 5 3 1 1 10-2 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 1 1 10-3 10
4. Bornemouth 5 3 1 1 6-5 10
5. Crystal Palace 5 2 3 0 6-2 9
6. Chelsea 5 2 2 1 10-5 8
7. Sunderland 5 2 2 1 6-4 8
8. Fulham 5 2 2 1 6-5 8
9. Manchester City 5 2 1 2 9-5 7
10. Everton 5 2 1 2 6-5 7
11. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 6-8 7
12. Leeds United 5 2 1 2 4-7 7
13. Newcastle United 5 1 3 1 3-3 6
14. Brighton & Hove Albion 5 1 2 2 6-8 5
15. Nottingham F. 5 1 2 2 5-9 5
16. Burnley 5 1 1 3 5-8 4
17. Brentford 5 1 1 3 6-10 4
18. Aston Villa 5 0 3 2 1-5 3
19. West Ham United 5 1 0 4 5-13 3
20. Wolverhampton 5 0 0 5 3-12 0

