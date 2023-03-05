domingo 5, marzo 2023
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 4 de marzo de 2023:
Manchester City Newcastle United 2 0
Aston Villa Crystal Palace 1 0
Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United 4 0
Arsenal Bornemouth 3 2
Chelsea Leeds United 1 0
Wolverhampton Tottenham Hotspur 1 0
Southampton Leicester City 1 0
Domingo 5 de marzo de 2023:
Everton 2 2
Liverpool Manchester United 16:30
Lunes 6 de marzo de 2023:
Fulham 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 26 20 3 3 59-25 63
2. Manchester City 26 18 4 4 66-25 58
3. Manchester United 24 15 4 5 41-28 49
4. Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 3 9 46-36 45
5. Newcastle United 24 10 11 3 35-17 41
6. Liverpool 24 11 6 7 40-28 39
7. Fulham 25 11 6 8 36-31 39
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 11 5 7 43-29 38
9. Brentford 23 8 11 4 37-30 35
10. Chelsea 25 9 7 9 24-25 34
11. Aston Villa 25 10 4 11 31-38 34
12. Crystal Palace 25 6 9 10 21-32 27
13. Wolverhampton 26 7 6 13 19-35 27
14. Nottingham F. 25 6 8 11 20-44 26
15. Leicester City 25 7 3 15 36-43 24
16. West Ham United 25 6 5 14 23-33 23
17. Leeds United 25 5 7 13 29-40 22
18. Everton 26 5 7 14 19-38 22
19. Southampton 25 6 3 16 20-41 21
20. Bornemouth 25 5 6 14 24-51 21
