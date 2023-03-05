Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 4 de marzo de 2023:
|Manchester City
|–
|Newcastle United
|2
|–
|0
|Aston Villa
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|West Ham United
|4
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|2
|Chelsea
|–
|Leeds United
|1
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|0
|Domingo 5 de marzo de 2023:
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Manchester United
|16:30
|Lunes 6 de marzo de 2023:
|–
|Fulham
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|3
|3
|59-25
|63
|2.
|Manchester City
|26
|18
|4
|4
|66-25
|58
|3.
|Manchester United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41-28
|49
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|14
|3
|9
|46-36
|45
|5.
|Newcastle United
|24
|10
|11
|3
|35-17
|41
|6.
|Liverpool
|24
|11
|6
|7
|40-28
|39
|7.
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|36-31
|39
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|11
|5
|7
|43-29
|38
|9.
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37-30
|35
|10.
|Chelsea
|25
|9
|7
|9
|24-25
|34
|11.
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|4
|11
|31-38
|34
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|9
|10
|21-32
|27
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|26
|7
|6
|13
|19-35
|27
|14.
|Nottingham F.
|25
|6
|8
|11
|20-44
|26
|15.
|Leicester City
|25
|7
|3
|15
|36-43
|24
|16.
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|5
|14
|23-33
|23
|17.
|Leeds United
|25
|5
|7
|13
|29-40
|22
|18.
|Everton
|26
|5
|7
|14
|19-38
|22
|19.
|Southampton
|25
|6
|3
|16
|20-41
|21
|20.
|Bornemouth
|25
|5
|6
|14
|24-51
|21