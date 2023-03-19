Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 17 de marzo de 2023:
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|2
|Sábado 18 de marzo de 2023:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|0
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Fulham
|Cancelado
|Southampton
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|–
|3
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Leeds United
|2
|–
|4
|Chelsea
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|2
|Domingo 19 de marzo de 2023:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Manchester United
|Cancelado
|Arsenal
|–
|Crystal Palace
|4
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|West Ham United
|Cancelado
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|3
|3
|66-26
|69
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67-25
|61
|3.
|Manchester United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41-35
|50
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|15
|4
|9
|52-40
|49
|5.
|Newcastle United
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39-19
|47
|6.
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47-29
|42
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46-31
|42
|8.
|27
|10
|12
|5
|43-34
|42
|9.
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38-37
|39
|10.
|Chelsea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29-28
|38
|11.
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35-39
|38
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|22-38
|27
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|7
|6
|15
|22-41
|27
|14.
|Leeds United
|27
|6
|8
|13
|35-44
|26
|15.
|Everton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|22-40
|26
|16.
|Nottingham
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22-49
|26
|17.
|Leicester City
|27
|7
|4
|16
|38-47
|25
|18.
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24-34
|24
|19.
|Bornemouth
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25-54
|24
|20.
|Southampton
|28
|6
|5
|17
|23-46
|23