Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 17 de marzo de 2023:
Newcastle United 1 2
Sábado 18 de marzo de 2023:
Aston Villa Bornemouth 3 0
Leicester City 1 1
Liverpool Fulham Cancelado
Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 3 3
Wolverhampton Leeds United 2 4
Chelsea Everton 2 2
Domingo 19 de marzo de 2023:
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Cancelado
Arsenal Crystal Palace 4 1
Manchester City West Ham United Cancelado
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 28 22 3 3 66-26 69
2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67-25 61
3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41-35 50
4. Tottenham Hotspur 28 15 4 9 52-40 49
5. Newcastle United 26 12 11 3 39-19 47
6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47-29 42
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 25 12 6 7 46-31 42
8. 27 10 12 5 43-34 42
9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38-37 39
10. Chelsea 27 10 8 9 29-28 38
11. Aston Villa 27 11 5 11 35-39 38
12. Crystal Palace 28 6 9 13 22-38 27
13. Wolverhampton 28 7 6 15 22-41 27
14. Leeds United 27 6 8 13 35-44 26
15. Everton 28 6 8 14 22-40 26
16. Nottingham 27 6 8 13 22-49 26
17. Leicester City 27 7 4 16 38-47 25
18. West Ham United 26 6 6 14 24-34 24
19. Bornemouth 27 6 6 15 25-54 24
20. Southampton 28 6 5 17 23-46 23
