Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023:
|Leeds United
|–
|Newcastle United
|2
|–
|2
|Aston Villa
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|2
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Fulham
|0
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|Domingo 14 de mayo de 2023:
|–
|West Ham United
|2
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|3
|Arsenal
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|3
|Lunes 15 de mayo de 2023:
|Leicester City
|–
|Liverpool
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92-31
|85
|2.
|Arsenal
|36
|25
|6
|5
|83-42
|81
|3.
|Newcastle United
|35
|18
|12
|5
|63-31
|66
|4.
|Manchester United
|35
|20
|6
|9
|51-41
|66
|5.
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67-42
|62
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|17
|7
|10
|66-45
|58
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|17
|6
|13
|65-59
|57
|8.
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|6
|13
|48-44
|57
|9.
|36
|13
|14
|9
|54-45
|53
|10.
|Fulham
|36
|15
|6
|15
|52-49
|51
|11.
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36-41
|43
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|37-46
|43
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|30-52
|40
|14.
|Bornemouth
|36
|11
|6
|19
|37-69
|39
|15.
|West Ham United
|36
|10
|7
|19
|38-52
|37
|16.
|36
|8
|10
|18
|36-67
|34
|17.
|Everton
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32-56
|32
|18.
|Leeds United
|36
|7
|10
|19
|46-71
|31
|19.
|Leicester City
|35
|8
|6
|21
|49-64
|30
|20.
|Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|31-66
|24