Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023:
Leeds United Newcastle United 2 2
Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 2 1
Crystal Palace Bornemouth 2 0
Chelsea 2 2
Southampton Fulham 0 2
Manchester United Wolverhampton 2 0
Domingo 14 de mayo de 2023:
West Ham United 2 0
Everton Manchester City 0 3
Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion 0 3
Lunes 15 de mayo de 2023:
Leicester City Liverpool 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 35 27 4 4 92-31 85
2. Arsenal 36 25 6 5 83-42 81
3. Newcastle United 35 18 12 5 63-31 66
4. Manchester United 35 20 6 9 51-41 66
5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67-42 62
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 34 17 7 10 66-45 58
7. Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 6 13 65-59 57
8. Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48-44 57
9. 36 13 14 9 54-45 53
10. Fulham 36 15 6 15 52-49 51
11. Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36-41 43
12. Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37-46 43
13. Wolverhampton 36 11 7 18 30-52 40
14. Bornemouth 36 11 6 19 37-69 39
15. West Ham United 36 10 7 19 38-52 37
16. 36 8 10 18 36-67 34
17. Everton 36 7 11 18 32-56 32
18. Leeds United 36 7 10 19 46-71 31
19. Leicester City 35 8 6 21 49-64 30
20. Southampton 36 6 6 24 31-66 24
