Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de septiembre de 2023:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|4
|Everton
|–
|1
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Burnley
|2
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Sheffield United
|2
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Liverpool
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 1 de octubre de 2023:
|–
|1
|–
|1
|Lunes 2 de octubre de 2023:
|Fulham
|–
|Chelsea
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|0
|1
|17-5
|18
|2.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17-8
|17
|3.
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15-6
|17
|4.
|Liverpool
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16-7
|16
|5.
|Aston Villa
|7
|5
|0
|2
|18-11
|15
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|5
|0
|2
|19-14
|15
|7.
|West Ham United
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13-10
|13
|8.
|Newcastle United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|18-7
|12
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7-7
|11
|10.
|Manchester United
|7
|3
|0
|4
|7-11
|9
|11.
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8-10
|8
|12.
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5-10
|8
|13.
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10-10
|7
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8-13
|7
|15.
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5-6
|5
|16.
|Everton
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6-12
|4
|17.
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5-12
|4
|18.
|Bornemouth
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5-15
|3
|19.
|Burnley
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4-15
|1
|20.
|Sheffield United
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5-19
|1