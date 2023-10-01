domingo 1, octubre 2023
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Wolverhampton 2-1 Manchester City.
Sábado 30 de septiembre de 2023:
Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion 6 1
Bornemouth Arsenal 0 4
Everton 1 2
Manchester United Crystal Palace 0 1
Newcastle United Burnley 2 0
West Ham United Sheffield United 2 0
Wolverhampton Manchester City 2 1
Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 2 1
Domingo 1 de octubre de 2023:
1 1
Lunes 2 de octubre de 2023:
Fulham Chelsea 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17-5 18
2. Tottenham Hotspur 7 5 2 0 17-8 17
3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15-6 17
4. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16-7 16
5. Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18-11 15
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 7 5 0 2 19-14 15
7. West Ham United 7 4 1 2 13-10 13
8. Newcastle United 7 4 0 3 18-7 12
9. Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7-7 11
10. Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7-11 9
11. 7 2 2 3 8-10 8
12. Fulham 6 2 2 2 5-10 8
13. 7 1 4 2 10-10 7
14. Wolverhampton 7 2 1 4 8-13 7
15. Chelsea 6 1 2 3 5-6 5
16. Everton 7 1 1 5 6-12 4
17. 6 1 1 4 5-12 4
18. Bornemouth 7 0 3 4 5-15 3
19. Burnley 6 0 1 5 4-15 1
20. Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5-19 1
