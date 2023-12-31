Gaza / Israel: a propósito de la reciente acción interpuesta por Sudáfrica ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ)

«More than 5,300 Palestinian children have been reportedly killed in just 46 days – that is over 115 a day, every day, for weeks and weeks. Based on these figures, children account for forty per cent of the deaths in Gaza. This is unprecedented. In other words, today, the Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.

“We are also receiving reports that more than 1,200 children remain under the rubble of bombed out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for».

UNICEF Executive Director, briefing at UN Security Council, November 22, 2023

Según informado por la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), este 29 de diciembre Sudáfrica ha interpuesto formalmente una solicitud urgente de medidas provisionales contra Israel ante la justicia internacional (véase comunicado de prensa en francés y en inglés de la CIJ).

Esta iniciativa coincide con una reunión urgente del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas (véase video disponible en YouTube), ante la inoperancia de la resolución 2720 adoptada el 22 de diciembre del 2023, y que tuvimos la oportunidad de analizar en su momento. Esta inoperancia se debe en gran parte a la amenaza de un nuevo veto norteamericano, que obligó a algunos de los promotores de un texto contundente a incorporar, una tras otra, tras largos días de negociación, las diversas objeciones norteamericanas al texto inicial (Nota 1).

La solicitud de Sudáfrica en breve

La base de competencia usada por Sudáfrica para interponer esta solicitud contra Israel, es la Convención para la Prevención y Sanción del Delito de Genocidio (véase texto en español): se trata de un instrumento internacional adoptado en 1948, y que cuenta con 153 Estados Partes (véase estado oficial de firmas y ratificaciones), entre los cuales Israel desde 1950. Los últimos Estados en adherir a este tratado multilateral son Zambia (2022), Dominica e Isla Mauricio (2019), Turkmenistán (2018), Malawi (2017), Tayikistán (2015) y el Estado de Palestina, cuya adhesión fue registrada formalmente en abril del 2014.

En su extensa solicitud de más de 80 páginas (véase texto completo, cuya lectura completa se recomienda), Sudáfrica concluye con la siguiente petitoria (p. 82) que incluye 9 puntos en total:

«(1) The State of Israel shall immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza.

(2) The State of Israel shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed, supported or influenced by it, as well as any organisations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to point (1) above.

(3) The Republic of South Africa and the State of Israel shall each, in accordance with their obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to the Palestinian people, take all reasonable measures within their power to prevent genocide.

(4) The State of Israel shall, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to the Palestinian people as a group protected by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, desist from the commission of any and all acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention, in particular: (a) killing members of the group; (b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to the members of the group; (c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and (d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.

(5) The State of Israel shall, pursuant to point (4)(c) above, in relation to Palestinians, desist from, and take all measures within its power including the rescinding of relevant orders, of restrictions and/or of prohibitions to prevent: (a) the expulsion and forced displacement from their homes; (b) the deprivation of: (i) access to adequate food and water; (ii) access to humanitarian assistance, including access to adequate fuel, shelter, clothes, hygiene and sanitation; (iii) medical supplies and assistance; and (c) the destruction of Palestinian life in Gaza.

(6) The State of Israel shall, in relation to Palestinians, ensure that its military, as well as any irregular armed units or individuals which may be directed, supported or otherwise influenced by it and any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, do not commit any acts described in (4) and (5) above, or engage in direct and public incitement to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide, or complicity in genocide, and insofar as they do engage therein, that steps are taken towards their punishment pursuant to Articles I, II, III and IV of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

(7) The State of Israel shall take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide; to that end, the State of Israel shall not act to deny or otherwise restrict access by fact-finding missions, international mandates and other bodies to Gaza to assist in ensuring the preservation and retention of said evidence.

(8) The State of Israel shall submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order within one week, as from the date of this Order, and thereafter at such regular intervals as the Court shall order, until a final decision on the case is rendered by the Court.

(9) The State of Israel shall refrain from any action and shall ensure that no action is taken which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve».

No es la primera vez que Sudáfrica acude a la justicia internacional con relación al drama que se vive en Gaza desde la tarde/noche del 7 de octubre. En efecto, el pasado 17 de noviembre, Sudáfrica, conjuntamente con 4 otros Estados (entre los cuales Bolivia) presentó un «referral» de carácter urgente a otra jurisdicción internacional con sede en La Haya, como la es la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) – véase texto completo – , y que tuvimos la oportunidad de analizar (Nota 2).

Genocidio y comunidad internacional

Resulta notorio que, siendo la Convención para la Prevención del Genocidio de 1948 un instrumento multilateral con 153 Estados Partes, y el Estatuto de Roma otro valioso instrumento multilateral adoptado en 1998 que cuenta con 124 Estados Partes en la actualidad (véase estado oficial de firmas y ratificaciones), los demás Estados no utilicen los mecanismos previstos en estos tratados internacionales ante la tragedia humana que se vive en Gaza: es, en ambos casos, Sudáfrica la que sí ha optado por activarlos.

Precisamente, en su comunicado oficial del 29 de diciembre (véase texto), Sudáfrica hace ver (de manera muy diplomática) que otros Estados podrían también unirse a esta iniciativa al leerse que:

«South Africa has repeatedly stated that it condemns all violence and attacks against all civilians, including Israelis. Moreover, South Africa has continuously called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the resumption of talks that will end the violence arising from the continued belligerent occupation of Palestine. As a State Party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, South Africa is under a treaty obligation to prevent genocide from occurring«.

¿Acaso la obligación jurídica de prevenir un genocidio no recae sobre todo Estado Parte a dicha convención de 1948? Una muy completa nota de la ONG basada en Suiza International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) así lo explicaba desde varias semanas.

Cabe también recordar que desde el 16 de noviembre del 2023, un grupo de expertos de Naciones Unidas en materia de derechos humanos advirtieron colectivamente de un grave riesgo de genocidio en Gaza en un comunicado conjunto (véase texto) en el que se puede leer que:

«We are deeply distressed at the failure of Israel to agree to – and the unwillingness of the international community to press more decisively for – an immediate ceasefire. The failure to urgently implement a ceasefire risks this situation spiralling towards a genocide conducted with 21st century means and methods of warfare,” the experts warned.

They also expressed alarm over discernibly genocidal and dehumanising rhetoric coming from senior Israeli government officials, as well as some professional groups and public figures, calling for the “total destruction”, and “erasure” of Gaza, the need to “finish them all” and force Palestinians from the West Bank and east Jerusalem into Jordan. The experts warned that Israel has demonstrated it has the military capacity to implement such criminal intentions«.

Como ya viene siendo costumbre, este comunicado oficial de la Oficina del Alto Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas fue escasamente referenciado en algunos de los principales medios de prensa internacionales: pasó prácticamente desapercibido.

A modo de conclusión

Las desgarradoras imágenes de la tragedia que se vive en Gaza desde la tarde/noche del pasado 7 de octubre impactan, día tras día, hora tras hora, a toda la comunidad internacional e interpela a sus principales órganos.

Desde la tarde/noche del 7 de octubre, Israel ha emprendido una acción militar punitiva colectiva en contra dela población civil de Gaza, en represalia al ataque sufrido el mismo día cometido por el Hamás en territorio israelí. Esta acción militar israelí se realiza en violación flagrante y abierta de las reglas más elementales del derecho internacional humanitario.

Las «maniobras» de Estados Unidos en el seno del Consejo de Seguridad para impedir que se ordene expresamente un cese al fuego humanitario desde el mismo Consejo de Seguridad han vuelto inoperante la resolución2720 adoptada el pasado 22 de diciembre; por lo que un nuevo ejercicio se impone en estos últimos días del año 2023, ante el asedio que sufre la población civil palestina de Gaza.

El último informe de situación al 28 de diciembre elaborado por Naciones Unidas (véase texto), da cuenta de la insensatez de Israel, con más de 21.000 personas que han fallecido en Gaza desde el 7 de octubre, en su mayoría niños y mujeres, al leerse que:

«On 28 December, heavy Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea, continued across most of the Gaza Strip. Intense ground operations and fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups also continued in most areas, except for Rafah, as did the firing of rockets by Palestinian armed groups into Israel.

Between the afternoons of 27 and 28 December, 210 Palestinians were reportedly killed, and another 325 people were injured, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza. According to the MoH in Gaza, between 7 October and 7:00 on 28 December, at least 21,320 Palestinians were killed in Gaza. About 70 per cent of those killed are said to be women and children. As of then, 55,603 Palestinians have been injured. Many people are missing, presumably buried under the rubble, waiting for rescue or recovery.

On 28 December, the Israeli military announced that three additional soldiers had been killed in Gaza. Overall, since the start of the ground operation, 165 soldiers have been killed, and 921 soldiers have been injured in Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

Preliminary estimates by humanitarian actors on the ground indicate that at least 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have arrived in Rafah over the past days, following the intensification of hostilities in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, and the Israeli army’s evacuation orders. Already on 20 December, Rafah was estimated to be the most densely populated area in Gaza, exceeding 12,000 people per square kilometre. The new influx of IDPs has further exacerbated conditions related to the already overcrowded space and limited resources».

Finalmente, es de señalar que esta nueva acción de Sudáfrica ante la CIJ se añade a otra interpuesta ante la misma CIJ por la misma Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, al solicitarle una opinión consultiva sobre la colonización ilegal israelí y sus efectos desde la perspectiva del derecho internacional público: se trata de una resolución que se votó hace exactamente un año, el 30 de diciembre del 2022, y que contó, por parte de América Latina con dos únicos votos en contra: Guatemala y Costa Rica (Nota 3).

–Notas –

Nota 1: Véase al respecto BOEGLIN N.,» Gaza / Israel: a propósito de las maniobras norteamericanas y la reciente resolución S/RES/2720(2023) del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas«, editada el 22 de diciembre del 2023, y disponible aquí.

Nota 2: Véase al respecto BOEGLIN N., «Gaza / Israel: a propósito del anuncio hecho por Sudáfrica de una acción conjunta ante la Fiscalía de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI)», editada el 18 de noviembre del 2023 y disponible aquí.

Nota 3: Véase al respecto BOEGLIN N., «América Latina ante solicitud de opinión consultiva a justicia internacional sobre la situación en Palestina: breves apuntes sobre insólito voto en contra de Costa Rica», editada el 31 de diciembre del 2022 y disponible aquí.

(*) Nicolas Boeglin, Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público, Facultad de Derecho, Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR). Contacto: nboeglin@gmail.com