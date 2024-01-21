domingo 21, enero 2024
Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 21 14 6 1 47-18 48
2. Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48-23 43
3. Arsenal 21 13 4 4 42-20 43
4. Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43-27 43
5. Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 44-31 40
6. West Ham United 21 10 5 6 35-32 35
7. Manchester United 21 10 2 9 24-29 32
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 20 8 7 5 38-33 31
9. Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35-31 31
10. Newcastle United 21 9 2 10 41-32 29
11. Wolverhampton 20 8 4 8 30-31 28
12. Bornemouth 20 7 4 9 28-39 25
13. Fulham 21 7 3 11 28-36 24
14. 20 6 4 10 29-33 22
15. Crystal Palace 21 5 6 10 22-34 21
16. 21 5 5 11 26-38 20
17. Everton 21 8 3 10 24-28 17
18. 20 4 4 12 24-38 16
19. Burnley 21 3 3 15 21-42 12
20. Sheffield United 21 2 4 15 17-51 10
