Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol
|
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|21
|14
|6
|1
|47-18
|48
|2.
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|48-23
|43
|3.
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|4
|4
|42-20
|43
|4.
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43-27
|43
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|12
|4
|5
|44-31
|40
|6.
|West Ham United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35-32
|35
|7.
|Manchester United
|21
|10
|2
|9
|24-29
|32
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|8
|7
|5
|38-33
|31
|9.
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|35-31
|31
|10.
|Newcastle United
|21
|9
|2
|10
|41-32
|29
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|20
|8
|4
|8
|30-31
|28
|12.
|Bornemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|28-39
|25
|13.
|Fulham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|28-36
|24
|14.
|
|20
|6
|4
|10
|29-33
|22
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22-34
|21
|16.
|
|21
|5
|5
|11
|26-38
|20
|17.
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|10
|24-28
|17
|18.
|
|20
|4
|4
|12
|24-38
|16
|19.
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|21-42
|12
|20.
|Sheffield United
|21
|2
|4
|15
|17-51
|10