Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 11 de marzo de 2023:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|0
|Leeds United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Nottingham F.
|3
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 12 de marzo de 2023:
|Fulham
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|3
|Manchester United
|–
|Southampton
|0
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|27
|21
|3
|3
|62-25
|66
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67-25
|61
|3.
|Manchester United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41-35
|50
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|15
|3
|9
|49-37
|48
|5.
|Newcastle United
|25
|11
|11
|3
|37-18
|44
|6.
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47-29
|42
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|11
|6
|7
|45-31
|39
|8.
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38-37
|39
|9.
|Brentford
|25
|9
|11
|5
|40-33
|38
|10.
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|7
|9
|27-26
|37
|11.
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32-39
|35
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|9
|11
|21-33
|27
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20-37
|27
|14.
|Nottingham F.
|26
|6
|8
|12
|21-47
|26
|15.
|Everton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|20-38
|25
|16.
|Leicester City
|26
|7
|3
|16
|37-46
|24
|17.
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24-34
|24
|18.
|Bornemouth
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25-51
|24
|19.
|Leeds United
|26
|5
|8
|13
|31-42
|23
|20.
|Southampton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|20-41
|22