Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 11 de marzo de 2023:
Bornemouth Liverpool 1 0
Everton  Bornemouth 1 0
Leeds United Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2
Leicester City Chelsea 1 3
Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham F. 3 1
Crystal Palace Manchester City 0 1
Domingo 12 de marzo de 2023:
Fulham Arsenal 0 3
Manchester United Southampton 0 0
West Ham United Aston Villa 1 1
Newcastle United Wolverhampton 2 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62-25 66
2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67-25 61
3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41-35 50
4. Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 3 9 49-37 48
5. Newcastle United 25 11 11 3 37-18 44
6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47-29 42
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 24 11 6 7 45-31 39
8. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38-37 39
9. Brentford 25 9 11 5 40-33 38
10. Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27-26 37
11. Aston Villa 26 10 5 11 32-39 35
12. Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 21-33 27
13. Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20-37 27
14. Nottingham F. 26 6 8 12 21-47 26
15. Everton 27 6 7 14 20-38 25
16. Leicester City 26 7 3 16 37-46 24
17. West Ham United 26 6 6 14 24-34 24
18. Bornemouth 26 6 6 14 25-51 24
19. Leeds United 26 5 8 13 31-42 23
20. Southampton 26 6 4 16 20-41 22
