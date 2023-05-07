Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 6 de mayo de 2023:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|3
|Manchester City
|–
|Leeds United
|2
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|1
|–
|0
|Domingo 7 de mayo de 2023:
|Newcastle United
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|West Ham United
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|0
|Lunes 8 de mayo de 2023:
|Fulham
|–
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Everton
|16:30
|–
|Southampton
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|34
|26
|4
|4
|89-31
|82
|2.
|Arsenal
|35
|25
|6
|4
|83-39
|81
|3.
|Newcastle United
|34
|18
|11
|5
|61-29
|65
|4.
|Manchester United
|34
|19
|6
|9
|49-41
|63
|5.
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67-42
|62
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|17
|6
|12
|64-57
|57
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|16
|7
|9
|62-40
|55
|8.
|Aston Villa
|35
|16
|6
|13
|46-43
|54
|9.
|35
|12
|14
|9
|52-45
|50
|10.
|Fulham
|34
|13
|6
|15
|45-46
|45
|11.
|Chelsea
|34
|11
|9
|14
|34-39
|42
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|10
|15
|35-46
|40
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|35
|11
|7
|17
|30-50
|40
|14.
|Bornemouth
|35
|11
|6
|18
|37-67
|39
|15.
|West Ham United
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38-50
|37
|16.
|Leicester City
|34
|8
|6
|20
|46-59
|30
|17.
|Leeds United
|35
|7
|9
|19
|44-69
|30
|18.
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30-62
|30
|19.
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|27-52
|29
|20.
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28-60
|24