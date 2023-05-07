domingo 7, mayo 2023
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 6 de mayo de 2023:
Bornemouth Chelsea 1 3
Manchester City Leeds United 2 1
Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 1 0
Wolverhampton Aston Villa 1 0
Liverpool 1 0
Domingo 7 de mayo de 2023:
Newcastle United Arsenal 0 2
West Ham United Manchester United 1 0
Lunes 8 de mayo de 2023:
Fulham Leicester City 14:00
Brighton & Hove Albion Everton 16:30
Southampton 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 34 26 4 4 89-31 82
2. Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83-39 81
3. Newcastle United 34 18 11 5 61-29 65
4. Manchester United 34 19 6 9 49-41 63
5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67-42 62
6. Tottenham Hotspur 35 17 6 12 64-57 57
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 32 16 7 9 62-40 55
8. Aston Villa 35 16 6 13 46-43 54
9. 35 12 14 9 52-45 50
10. Fulham 34 13 6 15 45-46 45
11. Chelsea 34 11 9 14 34-39 42
12. Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 35-46 40
13. Wolverhampton 35 11 7 17 30-50 40
14. Bornemouth 35 11 6 18 37-67 39
15. West Ham United 35 10 7 18 38-50 37
16. Leicester City 34 8 6 20 46-59 30
17. Leeds United 35 7 9 19 44-69 30
18. 34 7 9 18 30-62 30
19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27-52 29
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28-60 24
