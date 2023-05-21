Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

|Viernes 19 de mayo de 2023:
|Cadiz
|–
|Valladolid
|2
|–
|0
|Sábado 20 de mayo de 2023:
|Girona
|–
|Villarreal
|1
|–
|2
|Athletic de Bilbao
|–
|Celta de Vigo
|2
|–
|1
|Getafe
|–
|Elche
|1
|–
|1
|–
|RCD Mallorca
|3
|–
|0
|Barcelona
|–
|Real Sociedad
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 21 de mayo de 2023:
|Rayo Vallecano
|–
|Espanyol
|1
|–
|2
|Atlético de Madrid
|–
|Osasuna
|3
|–
|0
|Valencia
|–
|Real Madrid
|1
|–
|0
|Sevilla
|–
|Betis
|0
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Barcelona
|35
|27
|4
|4
|65-15
|85
|2.
|Atlético de Madrid
|35
|22
|6
|7
|63-27
|72
|3.
|Real Madrid
|35
|22
|5
|8
|70-33
|71
|4.
|Real Sociedad
|35
|19
|8
|8
|47-32
|65
|5.
|Villarreal
|35
|18
|6
|11
|54-36
|60
|6.
|Betis
|35
|16
|8
|11
|43-38
|56
|7.
|Athletic de Bilbao
|35
|14
|8
|13
|46-39
|50
|8.
|Girona
|35
|13
|9
|13
|55-50
|48
|9.
|Sevilla
|35
|13
|9
|13
|44-49
|48
|10.
|Osasuna
|35
|13
|8
|14
|32-39
|47
|11.
|Rayo Vallecano
|35
|12
|10
|13
|42-47
|46
|12.
|RCD Mallorca
|35
|12
|8
|15
|33-40
|44
|13.
|Valencia
|35
|11
|7
|17
|39-41
|40
|14.
|35
|11
|6
|18
|46-61
|39
|15.
|Celta de Vigo
|35
|10
|9
|16
|40-50
|39
|16.
|Cadiz
|35
|9
|11
|15
|28-50
|38
|17.
|Valladolid
|35
|10
|5
|20
|30-62
|35
|18.
|Getafe
|35
|8
|11
|16
|31-44
|35
|19.
|Espanyol
|35
|8
|10
|17
|44-61
|34
|20.
|Elche
|35
|4
|8
|23
|27-65
|20