Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Viernes 19 de mayo de 2023:
Cadiz Valladolid 2 0
Sábado 20 de mayo de 2023:
Girona Villarreal 1 2
Athletic de Bilbao Celta de Vigo 2 1
Getafe Elche 1 1
RCD Mallorca 3 0
Barcelona Real Sociedad 1 2
Domingo 21 de mayo de 2023:
Rayo Vallecano Espanyol 1 2
Atlético de Madrid Osasuna 3 0
Valencia Real Madrid 1 0
Sevilla Betis 0 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Barcelona 35 27 4 4 65-15 85
2. Atlético de Madrid 35 22 6 7 63-27 72
3. Real Madrid 35 22 5 8 70-33 71
4. Real Sociedad 35 19 8 8 47-32 65
5. Villarreal 35 18 6 11 54-36 60
6. Betis 35 16 8 11 43-38 56
7. Athletic de Bilbao 35 14 8 13 46-39 50
8. Girona 35 13 9 13 55-50 48
9. Sevilla 35 13 9 13 44-49 48
10. Osasuna 35 13 8 14 32-39 47
11. Rayo Vallecano 35 12 10 13 42-47 46
12. RCD Mallorca 35 12 8 15 33-40 44
13. Valencia 35 11 7 17 39-41 40
14. 35 11 6 18 46-61 39
15. Celta de Vigo 35 10 9 16 40-50 39
16. Cadiz 35 9 11 15 28-50 38
17. Valladolid 35 10 5 20 30-62 35
18. Getafe 35 8 11 16 31-44 35
19. Espanyol 35 8 10 17 44-61 34
20. Elche 35 4 8 23 27-65 20
