Resultados y posiciones de la Liga Inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 2 de marzo de 2024:
|Brentford
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|2
|Everton
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|3
|Fulham
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|3
|–
|0
|Nottingham F
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Crystal Palace
|3
|–
|1
|Luton Town
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|3
|Domingo 3 de marzo de 2024:
|Burnley
|–
|Bornemouth
|0
|–
|2
|Manchester City
|–
|Manchester United
|3
|–
|1
|Lunes 4 de marzo de 2024:
|Sheffield United
|–
|Arsenal
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|27
|19
|6
|2
|64-25
|63
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|5
|3
|62-27
|62
|3.
|Arsenal
|26
|18
|4
|4
|62-23
|58
|4.
|Aston Villa
|27
|17
|4
|6
|59-37
|55
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|15
|5
|6
|55-39
|50
|6.
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|2
|11
|37-39
|44
|7.
|West Ham United
|27
|12
|6
|9
|43-47
|42
|8.
|Newcastle United
|27
|12
|4
|11
|57-45
|40
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|10
|9
|8
|49-44
|39
|10.
|Wolverhampton
|27
|11
|5
|11
|40-43
|38
|11.
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|6
|10
|44-43
|36
|12.
|Fulham
|27
|10
|5
|12
|39-42
|35
|13.
|Bornemouth
|26
|8
|7
|11
|35-47
|31
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|7
|13
|32-47
|28
|15.
|Brentford
|27
|7
|5
|15
|39-50
|26
|16.
|Everton
|27
|8
|7
|12
|29-37
|25
|17.
|Nottingham F
|27
|6
|6
|15
|34-49
|24
|18.
|Luton
|26
|5
|5
|16
|37-54
|20
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|4
|20
|25-60
|13
|20.
|Sheffield United
|26
|3
|4
|19
|22-66
|13