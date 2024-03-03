domingo 3, marzo 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga Inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 2 de marzo de 2024:
Brentford Chelsea 2 2
Everton West Ham United 1 3
Fulham Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0
Newcastle United Wolverhampton 3 0
Nottingham F Liverpool 0 1
Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 3 1
Luton Town Aston Villa 2 3
Domingo 3 de marzo de 2024:
Burnley Bornemouth 0 2
Manchester City Manchester United 3 1
Lunes 4 de marzo de 2024:
Sheffield United Arsenal 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64-25 63
2. Manchester City 27 19 5 3 62-27 62
3. Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62-23 58
4. Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59-37 55
5. Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 55-39 50
6. Manchester United 27 14 2 11 37-39 44
7. West Ham United 27 12 6 9 43-47 42
8. Newcastle United 27 12 4 11 57-45 40
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 27 10 9 8 49-44 39
10. Wolverhampton 27 11 5 11 40-43 38
11. Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44-43 36
12. Fulham 27 10 5 12 39-42 35
13. Bornemouth 26 8 7 11 35-47 31
14. Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32-47 28
15. Brentford 27 7 5 15 39-50 26
16. Everton 27 8 7 12 29-37 25
17. Nottingham F 27 6 6 15 34-49 24
18. Luton 26 5 5 16 37-54 20
19. Burnley 27 3 4 20 25-60 13
20. Sheffield United 26 3 4 19 22-66 13
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga francesa de fútbol

