Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 30 de marzo de 2024:
Newcastle United West Ham United 4 3
Bornemouth Everton 2 1
Chelsea Burnley 2 2
Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 1 1
Sheffield United Fulham 3 3
Tottenham Hotspur Luton 2 1
Aston Villa Wolverhampton 2 0
Brentford Manchester United 1 1
Domingo 31 de marzo de 2024:
Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1
Manchester City Arsenal 0 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67-27 67
2. Arsenal 29 20 5 4 70-24 65
3. Manchester City 29 19 7 3 63-28 64
4. Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62-42 59
5. Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 5 7 61-43 56
6. Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40-40 48
7. West Ham United 30 12 8 10 49-54 44
8. Newcastle United 29 13 4 12 63-51 43
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 29 11 9 9 51-46 42
10. Wolverhampton 29 12 5 12 42-46 41
11. Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49-47 40
12. Fulham 30 11 6 13 46-47 39
13. Bornemouth 29 10 8 11 43-53 38
14. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34-49 30
15. Brentford 30 7 6 17 42-55 27
16. Everton 29 8 7 14 30-41 25
17. Nottingham Forest 30 6 8 16 36-52 22
18. Luton Town 30 5 7 18 43-62 22
19. Burnley 30 4 6 20 31-65 18
20. Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27-77 15
