Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de marzo de 2024:
|Newcastle United
|–
|West Ham United
|4
|–
|3
|Bornemouth
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Burnley
|2
|–
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|1
|Sheffield United
|–
|Fulham
|3
|–
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Luton
|2
|–
|1
|Aston Villa
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|Brentford
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 31 de marzo de 2024:
|Liverpool
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|29
|20
|7
|2
|67-27
|67
|2.
|Arsenal
|29
|20
|5
|4
|70-24
|65
|3.
|Manchester City
|29
|19
|7
|3
|63-28
|64
|4.
|Aston Villa
|30
|18
|5
|7
|62-42
|59
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|17
|5
|7
|61-43
|56
|6.
|Manchester United
|29
|15
|3
|11
|40-40
|48
|7.
|West Ham United
|30
|12
|8
|10
|49-54
|44
|8.
|Newcastle United
|29
|13
|4
|12
|63-51
|43
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|11
|9
|9
|51-46
|42
|10.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|12
|5
|12
|42-46
|41
|11.
|Chelsea
|28
|11
|7
|10
|49-47
|40
|12.
|Fulham
|30
|11
|6
|13
|46-47
|39
|13.
|Bornemouth
|29
|10
|8
|11
|43-53
|38
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|9
|13
|34-49
|30
|15.
|Brentford
|30
|7
|6
|17
|42-55
|27
|16.
|Everton
|29
|8
|7
|14
|30-41
|25
|17.
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|6
|8
|16
|36-52
|22
|18.
|Luton Town
|30
|5
|7
|18
|43-62
|22
|19.
|Burnley
|30
|4
|6
|20
|31-65
|18
|20.
|Sheffield United
|29
|3
|6
|20
|27-77
|15