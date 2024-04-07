Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 6 de abril de 2024:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|4
|Aston Villa
|–
|Brentford
|3
|–
|3
|Everton
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|1
|Luton
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|3
|Domingo 7 de abril de 2024:
|Manchester United
|–
|Liverpool
|2
|–
|2
|Sheffield United
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|31
|22
|5
|4
|75-24
|71
|2.
|Liverpool
|31
|21
|8
|2
|72-30
|71
|3.
|Manchester City
|31
|21
|7
|3
|71-31
|70
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|18
|6
|7
|65-45
|60
|5.
|Aston Villa
|32
|18
|6
|8
|66-49
|60
|6.
|Manchester United
|31
|15
|4
|12
|45-46
|49
|7.
|West Ham United
|32
|13
|9
|10
|52-56
|48
|8.
|Newcastle United
|31
|14
|5
|12
|65-52
|47
|9.
|Chelsea
|30
|12
|8
|10
|55-52
|44
|10.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|11
|10
|10
|51-49
|43
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|31
|12
|6
|13
|44-49
|42
|12.
|Bornemouth
|31
|11
|8
|12
|45-55
|41
|13.
|Fulham
|32
|11
|6
|15
|47-51
|39
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|31
|7
|9
|15
|36-54
|30
|15.
|Everton
|31
|9
|8
|14
|32-42
|29
|16.
|Brentford
|32
|7
|8
|17
|45-58
|29
|17.
|Nottingham Forest
|32
|7
|8
|17
|40-56
|25
|18.
|Luton Town
|32
|6
|7
|19
|45-65
|25
|19.
|Burnley
|32
|4
|7
|21
|32-67
|19
|20.
|Sheffield United
|31
|3
|7
|21
|30-82
|16