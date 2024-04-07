domingo 7, abril 2024
spot_img
Deportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 6 de abril de 2024:
Crystal Palace Manchester City 2 4
Aston Villa Brentford 3 3
Everton Burnley 1 0
Fulham Newcastle United 0 1
Luton Bornemouth 2 1
Wolverhampton West Ham United 1 2
Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal 0 3
Domingo 7 de abril de 2024:
Manchester United Liverpool 2 2
Sheffield United Chelsea 2 2
Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 3 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75-24 71
2. Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72-30 71
3. Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71-31 70
4. Tottenham Hotspur 31 18 6 7 65-45 60
5. Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66-49 60
6. Manchester United 31 15 4 12 45-46 49
7. West Ham United 32 13 9 10 52-56 48
8. Newcastle United 31 14 5 12 65-52 47
9. Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55-52 44
10. Brighton & Hove Albion 31 11 10 10 51-49 43
11. Wolverhampton 31 12 6 13 44-49 42
12. Bornemouth 31 11 8 12 45-55 41
13. Fulham 32 11 6 15 47-51 39
14. Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36-54 30
15. Everton 31 9 8 14 32-42 29
16. Brentford 32 7 8 17 45-58 29
17. Nottingham Forest 32 7 8 17 40-56 25
18. Luton Town 32 6 7 19 45-65 25
19. Burnley 32 4 7 21 32-67 19
20. Sheffield United 31 3 7 21 30-82 16
Artículo anterior
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga italiana de fútbol

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919