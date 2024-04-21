Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 20 de abril de 2024:
|Luton
|–
|Brentford
|1
|–
|5
|Sheffield United
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|4
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|Domingo 21 de abril de 2024:
|Everton
|–
|Nottingham
|2
|–
|0
|Aston Villa
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|West Ham United
|5
|–
|2
|Fulham
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|3
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|5
|5
|77-26
|74
|2.
|Liverpool
|33
|22
|8
|3
|75-32
|74
|3.
|Manchester City
|32
|22
|7
|3
|76-32
|73
|4.
|Aston Villa
|34
|20
|6
|8
|71-50
|66
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|18
|6
|8
|65-49
|60
|6.
|Newcastle United
|32
|15
|5
|12
|69-52
|50
|7.
|Manchester United
|32
|15
|5
|12
|47-48
|50
|8.
|West Ham United
|34
|13
|9
|12
|54-63
|48
|9.
|Chelsea
|31
|13
|8
|10
|61-52
|47
|10.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|11
|11
|10
|52-50
|44
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|33
|12
|7
|14
|46-53
|43
|12.
|Fulham
|34
|12
|6
|16
|50-54
|42
|13.
|Bornemouth
|33
|11
|9
|13
|48-60
|42
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|33
|9
|9
|15
|42-56
|36
|15.
|Brentford
|34
|9
|8
|17
|52-59
|35
|16.
|Everton
|33
|10
|8
|15
|34-48
|30
|17.
|Nottingham
|34
|7
|9
|18
|42-60
|26
|18.
|Luton
|34
|6
|7
|21
|47-75
|25
|19.
|Burnley
|34
|5
|8
|21
|37-69
|23
|20.
|Sheffield United
|33
|3
|7
|23
|31-88
|16