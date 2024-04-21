domingo 21, abril 2024
spot_img
Deportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 20 de abril de 2024:
Luton Brentford 1 5
Sheffield United Burnley 1 4
Wolverhampton Arsenal 0 2
Domingo 21 de abril de 2024:
Everton Nottingham 2 0
Aston Villa Bornemouth 3 1
Crystal Palace West Ham United 5 2
Fulham Liverpool 1 3
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 33 23 5 5 77-26 74
2. Liverpool 33 22 8 3 75-32 74
3. Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76-32 73
4. Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71-50 66
5. Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65-49 60
6. Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 69-52 50
7. Manchester United 32 15 5 12 47-48 50
8. West Ham United 34 13 9 12 54-63 48
9. Chelsea 31 13 8 10 61-52 47
10. Brighton & Hove Albion 32 11 11 10 52-50 44
11. Wolverhampton 33 12 7 14 46-53 43
12. Fulham 34 12 6 16 50-54 42
13. Bornemouth 33 11 9 13 48-60 42
14. Crystal Palace 33 9 9 15 42-56 36
15. Brentford 34 9 8 17 52-59 35
16. Everton 33 10 8 15 34-48 30
17. Nottingham 34 7 9 18 42-60 26
18. Luton 34 6 7 21 47-75 25
19. Burnley 34 5 8 21 37-69 23
20. Sheffield United 33 3 7 23 31-88 16
Artículo anterior
Resultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919