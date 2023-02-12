domingo 12, febrero 2023
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 11 de febrero de 2023:
West Ham United Chelsea 1 1
Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1
Arsenal 1 1
Fulham 2 0
Southampton Wolverhampton 1 2
Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 4 1
Bornemouth Newcastle United 1 1
Domingo 12 de febrero de 2023:
Leeds United Manchester United 0 2
Manchester City Aston Villa 3 1
Lunes 13 de febrero de 2023:
Liverpool Everton 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 21 16 3 2 46-18 51
2. Manchester City 22 15 3 4 56-22 48
3. Manchester United 23 14 4 5 38-28 46
4. Newcastle United 22 10 11 1 35-13 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 3 8 42-35 39
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 21 10 5 6 39-28 35
7. Fulham 23 10 5 8 34-30 35
8. 22 8 10 4 36-29 34
9. Chelsea 22 8 7 7 23-22 31
10. Liverpool 20 8 5 7 34-28 29
11. Aston Villa 22 8 4 10 26-34 28
12. Crystal Palace 22 6 7 9 20-30 25
13. Leicester City 22 7 3 12 36-38 24
14. 22 6 6 10 17-37 24
15. Wolverhampton 22 6 5 11 17-31 23
16. West Ham United 22 5 5 12 19-27 20
17. Leeds United 22 4 7 11 28-38 19
18. Everton 21 4 6 11 16-28 18
19. Bornemouth 22 4 6 12 20-44 18
20. Southampton 22 4 3 15 18-40 15
