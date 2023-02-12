Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 11 de febrero de 2023:
|West Ham United
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|1
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|2
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 12 de febrero de 2023:
|Leeds United
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|2
|Manchester City
|–
|Aston Villa
|3
|–
|1
|Lunes 13 de febrero de 2023:
|Liverpool
|–
|Everton
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|21
|16
|3
|2
|46-18
|51
|2.
|Manchester City
|22
|15
|3
|4
|56-22
|48
|3.
|Manchester United
|23
|14
|4
|5
|38-28
|46
|4.
|Newcastle United
|22
|10
|11
|1
|35-13
|41
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|12
|3
|8
|42-35
|39
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39-28
|35
|7.
|Fulham
|23
|10
|5
|8
|34-30
|35
|8.
|22
|8
|10
|4
|36-29
|34
|9.
|Chelsea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|23-22
|31
|10.
|Liverpool
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34-28
|29
|11.
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|4
|10
|26-34
|28
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|7
|9
|20-30
|25
|13.
|Leicester City
|22
|7
|3
|12
|36-38
|24
|14.
|22
|6
|6
|10
|17-37
|24
|15.
|Wolverhampton
|22
|6
|5
|11
|17-31
|23
|16.
|West Ham United
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19-27
|20
|17.
|Leeds United
|22
|4
|7
|11
|28-38
|19
|18.
|Everton
|21
|4
|6
|11
|16-28
|18
|19.
|Bornemouth
|22
|4
|6
|12
|20-44
|18
|20.
|Southampton
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18-40
|15