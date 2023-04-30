Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 29 de abril de 2023:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|West Ham United
|4
|–
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Wolverhampton
|6
|–
|0
|–
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 30 de abril de 2023:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Leeds United
|4
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|–
|3
|Lunes 1 de mayo de 2023:
|Leicester City
|–
|Everton
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|32
|24
|4
|4
|84-30
|76
|2.
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|6
|4
|78-38
|75
|3.
|Newcastle United
|33
|18
|11
|4
|61-27
|65
|4.
|Manchester United
|32
|19
|6
|7
|49-39
|63
|5.
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|8
|9
|65-42
|56
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|16
|6
|12
|63-57
|54
|7.
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|46-42
|54
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|15
|7
|9
|61-40
|52
|9.
|34
|12
|14
|8
|52-44
|50
|10.
|Fulham
|33
|13
|6
|14
|45-45
|45
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|34
|10
|10
|14
|35-45
|40
|12.
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|9
|13
|30-35
|39
|13.
|Bornemouth
|34
|11
|6
|17
|36-64
|39
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|29-50
|37
|15.
|West Ham United
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37-47
|34
|16.
|Leeds United
|34
|7
|9
|18
|43-67
|30
|17.
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30-62
|30
|18.
|Leicester City
|33
|8
|5
|20
|44-57
|29
|19.
|Everton
|33
|6
|10
|17
|25-50
|28
|20.
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28-60
|24