Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 29 de abril de 2023:
Crystal Palace West Ham United 4 3
Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton 6 0
2 1
Domingo 30 de abril de 2023:
Bornemouth Leeds United 4 1
Fulham Manchester City 1 2
Manchester United Aston Villa 1 0
Newcastle United Southampton 3 1
Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 4 3
Lunes 1 de mayo de 2023:
Leicester City Everton 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 32 24 4 4 84-30 76
2. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78-38 75
3. Newcastle United 33 18 11 4 61-27 65
4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49-39 63
5. Liverpool 33 16 8 9 65-42 56
6. Tottenham Hotspur 34 16 6 12 63-57 54
7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46-42 54
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 31 15 7 9 61-40 52
9. 34 12 14 8 52-44 50
10. Fulham 33 13 6 14 45-45 45
11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35-45 40
12. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30-35 39
13. Bornemouth 34 11 6 17 36-64 39
14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29-50 37
15. West Ham United 33 9 7 17 37-47 34
16. Leeds United 34 7 9 18 43-67 30
17. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 30-62 30
18. Leicester City 33 8 5 20 44-57 29
19. Everton 33 6 10 17 25-50 28
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28-60 24
