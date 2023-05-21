domingo 21, mayo 2023
Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Londres, 21 may (Prensa Latina) Manchester City llegó hoy a 88 puntos en la Liga inglesa de fútbol, tras imponerse 1-0 a Chelsea.

Sábado 20 de mayo de 2023:
Tottenham Hotspur 1 3
Bornemouth Manchester United 0 1
Fulham Crystal Palace 2 2
Liverpool Aston Villa 1 1
Wolverhampton Everton 1 1
Nottingham Forest Arsenal 1 0
Domingo 21 de mayo de 2023:
West Ham United Leeds United 3 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton 3 1
Manchester City Chelsea 1 0
Lunes 22 de mayo de 2023:
Newcastle United Leicester City 19:00

 

Clasificación de la Premier League:

Pos. Equipo JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.

.1. Manchester City 36 28 4 4 93 31 88.

.2. Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83 43 81.

.3. Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67 32 69.

.4. Manchester United 36 21 6 9 52 41 69.

.5. Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71 43 66.

.6. Brighton 36 18 7 11 70 50 61.

.7. Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49 45 58.

.8. Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66 62 57.

.9. Brentford 37 14 14 9 57 46 56.

10. Fulham 37 15 7 15 54 51 52.

11. Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39 48 44.

12. Chelsea 36 11 10 15 36 42 43.

13. Wolverhampton 37 11 8 18 31 53 41.

14. Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37 70 39.

15. West Ham 36 10 7 19 38 52 37.

16. Nottingham Forest 37 9 10 18 37 67 37.

17. Everton 37 7 12 18 33 57 33.

18. Leeds United 36 7 10 19 46 71 31.

19. Leicester City 36 8 6 22 49 67 30.

20. Southampton 37 6 6 25 32 69 24.

