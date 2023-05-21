Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Londres, 21 may (Prensa Latina) Manchester City llegó hoy a 88 puntos en la Liga inglesa de fútbol, tras imponerse 1-0 a Chelsea.
|Sábado 20 de mayo de 2023:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Bornemouth
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Crystal Palace
|2
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|1
|Nottingham Forest
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|0
|Domingo 21 de mayo de 2023:
|West Ham United
|–
|Leeds United
|3
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|0
|Lunes 22 de mayo de 2023:
|Newcastle United
|–
|Leicester City
|19:00
Clasificación de la Premier League:
Pos. Equipo JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.
.1. Manchester City 36 28 4 4 93 31 88.
.2. Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83 43 81.
.3. Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67 32 69.
.4. Manchester United 36 21 6 9 52 41 69.
.5. Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71 43 66.
.6. Brighton 36 18 7 11 70 50 61.
.7. Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49 45 58.
.8. Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66 62 57.
.9. Brentford 37 14 14 9 57 46 56.
10. Fulham 37 15 7 15 54 51 52.
11. Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39 48 44.
12. Chelsea 36 11 10 15 36 42 43.
13. Wolverhampton 37 11 8 18 31 53 41.
14. Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37 70 39.
15. West Ham 36 10 7 19 38 52 37.
16. Nottingham Forest 37 9 10 18 37 67 37.
17. Everton 37 7 12 18 33 57 33.
18. Leeds United 36 7 10 19 46 71 31.
19. Leicester City 36 8 6 22 49 67 30.
20. Southampton 37 6 6 25 32 69 24.