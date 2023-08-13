domingo 13, agosto 2023
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 11 de agosto de 2023:
Burnley Manchester City 0 3
Sábado 12 de agosto de 2023:
Arsenal Nottingham Forest 2 1
Bornemouth West Ham United 1 1
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 1
Everton Fulham 0 1
Sheffield United Crystal Palace 0 1
Newcastle United Aston Villa 5 1
Domingo 13 de agosto de 2023:
Tottenham Hotspur 2 2
Chelsea Liverpool 1 1
Lunes 14 de agosto de 2023:
Manchester United Wolverhampton 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 5-1 3
2. Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1 0 0 4-1 3
3. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3-0 3
4. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
5. Fulham 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
5. Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
7. 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
7. Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
9. Bornemouth 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
9. West Ham United 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
9. Chelsea 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
9. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
13. Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
13. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
15. Nottingham Forest 1 0 0 1 1-2 0
16. Everton 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
16. Sheffield United 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
18. 1 0 0 1 1-4 0
19. Burnley 1 0 0 1 0-3 0
20. Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 1-5 0
