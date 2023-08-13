Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 11 de agosto de 2023:
|Burnley
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|3
|Sábado 12 de agosto de 2023:
|Arsenal
|–
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|4
|–
|1
|Everton
|–
|Fulham
|0
|–
|1
|Sheffield United
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Aston Villa
|5
|–
|1
|Domingo 13 de agosto de 2023:
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|2
|Chelsea
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|1
|Lunes 14 de agosto de 2023:
|Manchester United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Newcastle United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5-1
|3
|2.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-1
|3
|3.
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3-0
|3
|4.
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|5.
|Fulham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|5.
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|7.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|9.
|Bornemouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|9.
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|9.
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|9.
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|13.
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|15.
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|16.
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|16.
|Sheffield United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|18.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-4
|0
|19.
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-3
|0
|20.
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-5
|0