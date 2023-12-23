Gaza / Israel: a propósito de la resolución S/2720(2023) del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas

«More than 5,300 Palestinian children have been reportedly killed in just 46 days – that is over 115 a day, every day, for weeks and weeks. Based on these figures, children account for forty per cent of the deaths in Gaza. This is unprecedented. In other words, today, the Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.

“We are also receiving reports that more than 1,200 children remain under the rubble of bombed out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for».

UNICEF Executive Director, briefing at UN Security Council, November 22, 2023

Según se informó en medios de prensa internacionales, este 22 de diciembre, el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas finalmente logró adoptar una resolución (véase nota de la BBC y comunicado oficial de prensa de Naciones Unidas). El texto de la resolución S/2720(2023) estará pronto disponible en este enlace oficial de Naciones Unidas. Sus versiones en francés y en inglés están reproducidas desde ya al final de esta nota.

Una comparación entre el borrador inicial propuesto y el texto final adoptado (cuya versión in blue está disponible, así como en este enlace) se impone en aras de entender mejor las intensas negociaciones que se extendieron por más de seis días.

El dilema para algunas delegaciones fue el de evitar a toda costa un texto muy contundente que llevara a un nuevo veto solitario de Estados Unidos; o bien, exponer (de nuevo) la profunda soledad de Estados Unidos con un veto a un texto exigiendo un cese al fuego a Israel.

Una solicitud de cese al fuego inicial descartada

Como era de esperar, la solicitud expresa y firme de un cese de fuego humanitario colocada en el Párrafo Operativo 2 (OP2) del borrador inicialmente propuesto por Emiratos Árabes Unidos (véase enlace) debió ser descartada, permitiendo así la adopción del texto propuesto: en efecto, luego de varios días posponiendo el momento de la votación, la resolución 2720 contó con 13 votos a favor y dos abstenciones (Estados Unidos y Rusia).

Justo previo a la votación de esta resolución, Rusia propuso una enmienda que reincorporaba el vocabulario inicial sobre la necesidad de un cese al fuego solicitando la inclusión en el Párrafo Operativo 2 de

«and in this regard calls for an urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities«.

La enmienda rusa reunió 10 votos a favor, 4 abstenciones (Albania, Japón, Suiza y Reino Unido) y, como era de esperar el veto solitario de Estados Unidos.

Con lo cual, uno de los objetivos iniciales (frenar la destrucción diaria a la que procede Israel desde el pasado 7 de octubre en Gaza y el número de muertes en el seno de la población civil con cada bombardeo) no se logró alcanzar.

Considerando que el borrador inicial fue propuesto el 16 de diciembre por Emiratos Árabes Unidos, se puede considerar que los seis días de discusiones en el Consejo de Seguridad ante las persistentes objeciones de Estados Unidos permitieron hacer ganar un tiempo valioso a Israel.

Se lee en esta nota sobre las intensas negociaciones previas sobre este punto elaborada por la ONG Security Council Report que,

«It seems that the US—which has opposed calls for a ceasefire and has yet to publicly call for a cessation of hostilities—could not accept language calling for this latter measure and apparently sought a more indirect formulation during its bilateral exchanges with the UAE. In an apparent compromise, the draft currently in blue calls for “the urgent suspension of hostilities” to allow humanitarian access and “for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities”. It seems, however, that this language may still be unacceptable to the US, which apparently requested amending this paragraph further after the text was put in blue on 18 December, to call for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and also for urgent steps toward a reduction of hostilities”.

De otras gestiones de Estados Unidos para preservar a Israel libertad total en su accionar

Siempre sobre las presiones norteamericanas para garantizar que su veto no sería usado, se lee en este mismo estudio de Security Council Report – cuya lectura completa se recomienda – que Estados Unidos logró que desapareciera toda referencia a Israel como «Potencia Ocupante«, así como a la misma Carta de Naciones Unidas en la parte operativa del texto:

«During the negotiations, the US apparently objected to references to Israel as “the occupying power” and to language that Washington believed could be read as imposing binding legal obligations under the UN Charter. An earlier version of the text contained a determination that “the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip constitutes a threat to peace and security in the region” as well as several provisions framed as decisions of the Security Council. (According to Article 25 of the UN Charter, “The Members of the United Nations agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council in accordance with the present Charter”.) None of these references are contained in the draft in blue. For instance, although in the first draft of the resolution, the Council “decide[d]” that the conflict parties should “allow the use of all land, sea and air routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip” for the provision of humanitarian assistance, in the draft in blue the Council “[d]emands” that the parties do so.»

En este otro interesante análisis sobre las maniobras realizadas por el aparato diplomático norteamericano para intentar salvar a toda costa la imagen internacional de Estados Unidos, el autor concluye indicando que:

«By agreeing to modify the wording of the draft resolutions, the authors of the resolution alleviated immediate external and domestic pressures on the US. Therefore, Resolution 2720 does not signify a surrender by the US but rather a strategic maneuver to preserve its global reputation«.

Un mecanismo internacional de centralización para distribuir la ayuda humanitaria en Gaza

El texto de la resolución 2720 adoptada por el Consejo de Seguridad este 22 de diciembre del 2023 sí mantiene un mecanismo internacional para poder centralizar y asegurar la distribución de la ayuda internacional humanitaria (referida en el Párrafo Operativo 4 de la propuesta emiratí inicial): se trata de una valiosa ayuda internacional que espera fuera de Gaza la autorización para poder ingresar. Israel permite entrar cierta cantidad de camiones de manera esporádica y sumamente limitada, dadas las penurias de todo tipo que vive la población civil palestina en Gaza.

El desafío consistirá en ver de qué manera se implementará este mecanismo, dada la negativa reiterada de Israel de ver a más personal de Naciones Unidas desplegarse en Gaza con respecto al ya existente in situ. En una declaración pública del Secretario General de Naciones Unidas dada a conocer este 22 de diciembre (véase texto completo), el alto funcionario de Naciones Unidas recordó que:

«136 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed in 75 days – something we have never seen in the history of the United Nations«.

Gaza: una tragedia total

Tuvimos la oportunidad de analizar estos y otros aspectos en discusión que mantenían fuertes objeciones de Estados Unidos, así como referir a ejercicios similares recientes en el Consejo de Seguridad, en nuestra nota anterior titulada «Gaza / Israel: inminente voto de una nueva resolución del Consejo de Seguridad «.

La amenaza de un tercer veto norteamericano pareciera haber logrado debilitar la propuesta inicial emiratí, y no sería de sorprenderse que la propuesta original sea llevada a la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, dada la absoluta urgencia de frenar los ímpetus de Israel: su operación militar en Gaza consiste, desde el pasado 7 de octubre, en una acción punitiva colectiva en contra de la población civil de Gaza, con un saldo mortífero de casi 20.000 fallecidos al 22 de diciembre.

Se lee en el último informe de situación elaborado por Naciones Unidas (véase informe al 21 de diciembre) que:

«Between 7 October and 19 December, 19,667 fatalities were reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health (MoH), which has not published updated tolls since then. The Gaza Government Media Office reported on the fatalities as of 21 December, although their methodology is unknown. Taken together, with the noted caveats, these figures amount to about 20,000. Of them, more than 8,000 are said to be children and more than 6,200 women. The Under-General Secretary stated: “That such a brutal conflict has been allowed to continue and for this long – despite the widespread condemnation, the physical and mental toll and the massive destruction – is an indelible stain on our collective conscience.”

Between 20 and 21 December, four Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed in Gaza. Since the start of the ground operations, 138 soldiers have been killed in Gaza, and 771 soldiers have been injured, according to the Israeli military«.

Recientemente se leyó en Francia por parte de un reconocido experto y ex militar galo especialista en efectos de bombardeos aéreos, que el saldo mortífero en Gaza podría ser muy superior. Utilizando el número de bombas que Israel oficialmente reconoce haber largado desde los aires sobre Gaza desde el 7 de octubre, indica en sus últimas reflexiones que publica en su blog (véase su nota completa del 16 de diciembre, titulada «Israël contre le Hamas, un carnage y compris pour les otages ? «) que:

«Avec au moins 450 bombardements (aériens et tirs d’artillerie) par jour, cela représente au minimum un nombre de victimes équivalent puisque ces tirs sont par nature très meurtriers. Les dégâts sont considérables : 63 jours par 450 tués = 28,000 morts au minimum, soit une « fourchette » probable de 25 à 35 mille morts, auxquels il faut rajouter 3 à 4 fois plus de blessés, donc un total de plus de 125,000 morts et blessés après 9 semaines de bombardements (et une semaine de trêve)«.

Cabe precisar que este reciente informe de la ONG AirWars detalla cómo, con un solo ataque aéreo realizado el 25 de octubre por parte de Israel, Israel causó la muerte de más de 100 personas en Gaza.

Ante semejante insensatez por parte de Israel, sus importaciones masivas de municiones desde Estados Unidos plantean algunas interrogantes: no está de más señalar esta reciente iniciativa de un Senador en Estados Unidos con el fin de aplicarle a Israel el mismo régimen de condicionamientos para beneficiar de material militar norteamericano (tal y como se implementa con exportaciones similares hacia otras latitudes), invocando en particular la sección 502 B del Foreign Assistance Act de 1961.

Finalmente, es de señalar que muy recientemente las «pruebas contundentes» aportadas por Israel para justificar su asedio militar al hospital Al-Shifa en Gaza no lograron convencer a ningún periodista de investigación de un medio como el Washington Post en Estados Unidos (véase nota del Huffinghton Post titulada «Evidence Doesn’t Support Israeli Claims That Hospital Was Hamas Command Center: Report»).

A modo de conclusión

El repudio que causa el accionar militar en Gaza de Israel con el apoyo irrestricto de Estados Unidos es cada vez mayor y otros aliados, otrora cercanos a Israel (como Canadá y Australia) han ido tomando sus distancias ante la insensatez que se ha apoderado de las máximas autoridades israelíes desde la tarde/noche del pasado 7 de octubre.

El pasado 17 de diciembre, fue la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) la que describió como un «baño de sangre» el hospital de Al-Shifa en Gaza (véase comunicado de prensa) ante la imposibilidad de los médicos y enfermeros de atender correctamente a los numerosos pacientes graves que llegan continuamente a este centro hospitalario.

Con respecto al número de niños que han perdido la vida en Gaza desde el 7 de octubre, se lee en este informe de Defense Children International con fecha del 14 de diciembre del 2023 que: «Israeli forces have killed at least 7,870 Palestinian children in Gaza since the Israeli military unleashed a massive military offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7«.

Este 22 de diciembre, desde la Oficina del Alto Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas (véase comunicado oficial) una experta no dudo en afirmar que, detrás de las «zonas de refugio» hacia las que se obliga a trasladarse a los desplazados en Gaza, para luego bombardearlas indicando otros sitios «seguros» determinados por las autoridades militares israelíes, hay una estrategia deliberada y una clara intención que debe ser denunciada por la comunidad internacional:

«As evacuation orders and military operations continue to expand and civilians are subjected to relentless attacks on a daily basis, the only logical conclusion is that Israel’s military operation in Gaza aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse».

Finalmente, compartimos la descripción hecha por el Secretario General de la situación desesperada que se vive en Gaza, contenida en sus declaraciones del mismo 22 de diciembre ante la prensa (véase enlace oficial de Naciones Unidas), en las que se lee que:

«One colleague described the deathly silence of a hospital with no medication or treatment for its sick and injured patients. According to the World Food Programme, widespread famine looms. More than half a million people – a quarter of the population – are facing what experts classify as catastrophic levels of hunger. Four out of five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are in Gaza. And clean water is at a trickle. UNICEF found that displaced children in the south have access to just ten percent of the water they need. In these desperate conditions, it is little wonder that many people cannot wait for humanitarian distributions and are grabbing whatever they can from aid trucks«.

— Documentos —

Material: texto de la resolución S/2720(2023) en francés y en inglés

Texte du projet de résolution (S/2023/1029)

Le Conseil de sécurité,

Réaffirmant les buts et principes énoncés dans la Charte des Nations Unies,

Rappelant toutes ses résolutions antérieures, en particulier la résolution 2712 (2023) dans laquelle il exige entre autres de toutes les parties qu’elles respectent les obligations que leur impose le droit international, notamment en ce qui concerne la protection des civils, demande des pauses humanitaires urgentes et prolongées et des corridors dans l’ensemble de la bande de Gaza pendant un nombre suffisant de jours pour permettre un accès complet, rapide, sûr et sans entrave ainsi que des efforts urgents de sauvetage et de relèvement et demande la libération immédiate et inconditionnelle de tous les otages et la garantie d’un accès humanitaire immédiat,

Réaffirmant que toutes les parties aux conflits doivent adhérer aux obligations que leur impose le droit international, y compris le droit international humanitaire et le droit international des droits humains, selon qu’il conviendra,

Soulignant que la bande de Gaza fait partie intégrante du territoire occupé en 1967 et réitérant la vision de la solution des deux États, la bande de Gaza faisant partie de l’État palestinien,

Se déclarant gravement préoccupé par la situation humanitaire désastreuse qui se dégrade rapidement dans la bande de Gaza et par ses lourdes conséquences sur la population civile, insistant sur la nécessité urgente de garantir un accès humanitaire complet, rapide, sûr et sans entrave à toute la bande de Gaza, prenant note des informations inquiétantes émanant des fonctionnaires de haut rang de l’ONU et des organismes humanitaires à cet égard, se déclarant à nouveau vivement inquiet des effets disproportionnés du conflit sur la vie et le bien-être des enfants, des femmes et des autres civils en situation de vulnérabilité, insistant sur le respect des principes humanitaires d’humanité, d’impartialité, de neutralité et d’indépendance,

Soulignant l’obligation de respecter et de protéger le personnel humanitaire et médical,

Demandant à nouveau à toutes les parties de s’abstenir de priver la population civile de la bande de Gaza des services essentiels et de l’aide humanitaire indispensables à sa survie, conformément au droit international humanitaire,

Saluant l’action indispensable et persistante que continuent de mener l’Organisation des Nations Unies, ses institutions spécialisées et l’ensemble du personnel humanitaire et médical dans la bande de Gaza pour atténuer les répercussions du conflit sur le peuple de la bande de Gaza et exprimant ses sincères condoléances à tous les civils, y compris les membres du personnel humanitaire et médical, qui ont été tués au cours du conflit,

Accueillant avec satisfaction l’action menée par l’Égypte pour faciliter l’utilisation du point de passage frontalier de Rafah par les organismes humanitaires des Nations Unies et leurs partenaires d’exécution en vue de l’acheminement d’une aide humanitaire aux personnes qui en ont besoin dans toute la bande de Gaza,

Prenant note de la décision prise le 15 décembre 2023 par le Gouvernement israélien d’ouvrir le point de passage de Karam Abou Salem/Kerem Shalom en vue de l’acheminement direct d’une aide humanitaire aux civils palestiniens de Gaza, qui devrait désengorger et faciliter l’acheminement d’une assistance vitale à ceux qui en ont besoin de toute urgence, et soulignant qu’il faut continuer de coopérer étroitement avec toutes les parties concernées pour élargir l’acheminement et la distribution de l’aide humanitaire, en réaffirmant son caractère humanitaire et en veillant à ce qu’elle atteigne sa destination civile,

Encourageant la collaboration avec les États concernés dans la mise en œuvre de la présente résolution,

Se félicitant de la mise en place d’une récente « pause humanitaire » dans la bande de Gaza, constatant avec satisfaction l’action diplomatique menée dans ce cadre par l’Égypte, le Qatar et d’autres États et se déclarant vivement préoccupé par les effets de la reprise des hostilités sur les civils,

Conscient que la population civile de la bande de Gaza doit avoir accès aux quantités suffisantes d’aide dont elle a besoin, notamment en nourriture, en eau, en assainissement, en électricité, en télécommunications et en services médicaux essentiels à sa survie et que l’acheminement de fournitures humanitaires dans la bande de Gaza doit suffire à atténuer les besoins humanitaires immenses de la population civile palestinienne dans l’ensemble de la bande de Gaza et sachant l’importance de la reprise des importations commerciales de biens et de services essentiels à la bande de Gaza,

Accueillant avec satisfaction les contributions financières et les promesses de dons faites par les États Membres à l’appui de la population civile palestinienne de Gaza et prenant note de la Conférence humanitaire internationale pour la population civile de Gaza qui s’est tenue à Paris le 9 novembre 2023 et de la réunion de suivi du 6 décembre 2023,

1.Exige de nouveau de toutes les parties qu’elles s’acquittent des obligations que leur impose le droit international, y compris le droit international humanitaire, notamment pour ce qui est de la conduite des hostilités et de la protection des civils et des biens de caractère civil, de l’accès humanitaire et de la protection du personnel humanitaire et de sa liberté de circulation et du devoir, selon qu’il convient, d’assurer l’approvisionnement de la population, entre autres, en vivres et en produits médicaux, rappelle que les installations civiles et humanitaires, en particulier les hôpitaux, les installations médicales, les écoles, les lieux de culte et les installations des Nations Unies, ainsi que le personnel humanitaire et médical et leurs moyens de transport doivent être respectés et protégés, conformément au droit international humanitaire, et souligne qu’aucune disposition de la présente résolution ne décharge les parties de ces obligations;

2.Réaffirme les obligations qu’impose aux parties au conflit le droit international humanitaire concernant la fourniture d’une aide humanitaire, exige de toutes les parties qu’elles autorisent et facilitent l’acheminement immédiat, sûr et sans entrave d’une aide humanitaire à grande échelle directement à la population civile dans l’ensemble de la bande de Gaza et, à cet égard, demande de prendre de toute urgence des mesures visant à permettre immédiatement un accès humanitaire sûr, sans entrave et élargi et à créer les conditions d’une cessation durable des hostilités;

3.Exige de toutes les parties au conflit qu’elles autorisent et facilitent le recours à l’ensemble des voies d’accès et de circulation disponibles dans toute la bande de Gaza, notamment aux points de passage, y compris la mise en service intégrale et prompte de celui de Karam Abou Salem/Kerem Shalom dont l’ouverture a été annoncée, en vue de l’acheminement de l’aide humanitaire, pour veiller à ce que le personnel humanitaire et l’aide humanitaire, en particulier le carburant, la nourriture, les fournitures médicales et l’assistance à un hébergement d’urgence parviennent aux civils qui en ont besoin dans l’ensemble de la bande de Gaza sans détournement et par les voies les plus directes, ainsi que du matériel visant à réparer et à garantir le fonctionnement d’infrastructures critiques et à assurer des services essentiels, sans préjudice des obligations qu’impose le droit international humanitaire aux parties au conflit, et souligne qu’il importe de respecter et de protéger les points de passage et les infrastructures maritimes servant à l’acheminement d’une aide humanitaire à grande échelle;

4.Prie le Secrétaire général, afin d’accélérer l’acheminement de l’aide humanitaire à la population civile de la bande de Gaza, de nommer un coordonnateur de l’action humanitaire et de la reconstruction expérimenté, qui sera chargé de faciliter, de coordonner, de contrôler et de vérifier à Gaza, selon qu’il conviendra, le caractère humanitaire de l’ensemble des secours humanitaires acheminés à Gaza par l’intermédiaire d’États qui ne sont pas parties au conflit, demande que le Coordonnateur mette rapidement en place un mécanisme des Nations Unies destiné à accélérer l’acheminement des secours humanitaires à Gaza par l’intermédiaire d’États qui ne sont pas parties au conflit, en concertation avec toutes les parties concernées, l’objectif étant de simplifier, de dynamiser et d’accélérer la fourniture d’aide tout en continuant à faire en sorte que l’aide atteigne sa destination civile, et exige de toutes les parties au conflit qu’elles coopèrent avec le Coordonnateur pour que chacun s’acquitte de ses obligations sans retard ni obstruction;

5.Demande que le Coordonnateur soit nommé rapidement;

6.Décide que le Coordonnateur sera doté du personnel et du matériel nécessaires à Gaza, sous l’autorité de l’ONU, pour s’acquitter des fonctions énoncées dans la présente résolution et de toute autre fonction qu’il pourrait lui confier, et demande que le Coordonnateur l’informe de ses activités, son rapport initial devant lui être communiqué dans les premiers 20 jours, puis les suivants tous les 90 jours jusqu’au 30 septembre 2024;

7.Exige la libération immédiate et inconditionnelle de tous les otages et la garantie d’un accès humanitaire pour répondre à leurs besoins médicaux;

8.Exige la fourniture de carburant à Gaza en quantités suffisantes pour satisfaire les besoins humanitaires;

9.Demande à toutes les parties de respecter le droit international humanitaire et, à cet égard, déplore toutes les attaques contre les personnes civiles et les biens de caractère civil ainsi que tous les actes de violence et d’hostilité contre les personnes civiles et tous les actes de terrorisme;

10.Réaffirme que toutes les parties doivent s’acquitter des obligations que leur impose le droit international humanitaire, notamment pour ce qui est de respecter et de protéger les civils et de prendre toutes les précautions possibles pour épargner les biens de caractère civil, en particulier les biens cruciaux à la prestation de services essentiels à la population civile, de s’abstenir d’attaquer, de détruire, d’enlever ou de mettre hors d’usage des biens indispensables à la survie de la population civile, et de respecter et de protéger le personnel humanitaire ainsi que les articles destinés aux opérations de secours humanitaire;

11.Réaffirme que les biens de caractère civil, dont les lieux de refuge, y compris dans les installations des Nations Unies et leurs environs, sont protégés au regard du droit international humanitaire et rejette le déplacement forcé de la population civile, en particulier d’enfants, en violation du droit international, y compris le droit international humanitaire et le droit international des droits humains;

12.Réaffirme son attachement sans faille à la vision de la solution des deux États où deux États démocratiques, Israël et la Palestine, vivent côte à côte en paix, à l’intérieur de frontières sûres et reconnues, conformément au droit international et aux résolutions pertinentes des organes de l’ONU et, à cet égard, souligne l’importance d’unifier la bande de Gaza avec la Cisjordanie, sous l’Autorité palestinienne;

13.Exige de toutes les parties au conflit qu’elles prennent l’ensemble des dispositions nécessaires pour assurer la sûreté et la sécurité du personnel des Nations Unies et du personnel associé, du personnel des institutions spécialisées des Nations Unies et de toutes les autres personnes participant à des activités de secours humanitaires, conformément au droit international humanitaire, sans préjudice de leur liberté de circulation et d’accès, insiste sur la nécessité de ne pas entraver ces efforts et rappelle que le personnel chargé des secours humanitaires doit être respecté et protégé;

14.Exige l’application de la résolution 2712 (2023) dans son intégralité, prie le Secrétaire général de lui présenter par écrit un rapport dans les cinq jours ouvrés suivant l’adoption de la présente résolution sur l’application de la résolution 2712 (2023) et par la suite aussi souvent que nécessaire et demande à toutes les parties concernées d’utiliser pleinement les mécanismes de notification humanitaire et de désescalade du conflit mis en place pour protéger tous les sites humanitaires, y compris les installations des Nations Unies, et d’aider à faciliter la circulation des convois d’aide, sans préjudice des obligations faites aux parties de respecter le droit international humanitaire;

15.Prie le Secrétaire général de lui rendre compte de l’application de la présente résolution dans le cadre des rapports périodiques qu’il lui soumet;

16.Décide de rester activement saisi de la question.

—

United Arab Emirates: draft resolution S/2023/1029

The Security Council,

Reaffirming the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Recalling all of its relevant resolutions, particularly resolution 2712 (2023), which, inter alia, demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access and to enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian access,

Reaffirming that all parties to conflicts must adhere to their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable,

Stressing that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the territory occupied in 1967, and reiterating the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State,

Expressing deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and its grave impact on the civilian population, underlining the urgent need for full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, and taking note of the concerning reports from the leadership of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations in this regard, reaffirming its strong concern for the disproportionate effect that the conflict is having on the lives and well-being of children, women, and other civilians in vulnerable situations, and stressing the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence,

Stressing the obligation to respect and protect humanitarian relief and medical personnel,

Reaffirming its call for all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to their survival, consistent with international humanitarian law,

Commending the indispensable and ongoing efforts of the United Nations, its specialized agencies and all humanitarian and medical personnel in the Gaza Strip to alleviate the impact of the conflict on the people in the Gaza Strip, and expressing condolences for all civilians, including humanitarian and medical personnel, killed in the course of this conflict,

Welcoming the efforts of Egypt to facilitate the use of the Rafah Border crossing by United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners for the provision of humanitarian assistance for people in need throughout the Gaza Strip,

Taking note of the 15 December 2023 decision by the Government of Israel to open its crossing at Karem Abu Salem / Kerem Shalom for direct delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which should ease congestion and help facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to those who urgently need it, and emphasizing the need to continue working closely with all relevant parties to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance, while confirming its humanitarian nature and ensuring that it reaches its civilian destination,

Encouraging engagement with relevant states in the implementation of this resolution,

Welcoming the implementation of a recent ‘humanitarian pause’ in the Gaza Strip, and expressing appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and other states in this regard, and also expressing grave concerns as to the impact the resumption of hostilities has had on civilians,

Recognizing that the civilian population in the Gaza Strip must have access to sufficient quantities of assistance that they need, including enough food, water, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and medical services essential for their survival, and that the provision of humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip needs to be sufficient to alleviate the massive humanitarian needs of the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip, and recognizing the importance of resuming commercial imports of essential goods and services into the Gaza Strip,

Welcoming financial contributions and pledges by member states in support of the civilian population in Gaza, and taking note of the International Humanitarian Conference for the Civilian Population of Gaza held in Paris on 9 November 2023 and its follow-up meeting on 6 December 2023,

Reiterates its demand that all parties to the conflict comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, including with regard to the conduct of hostilities and the protection of civilians and civilian objects, humanitarian access, and the protection of humanitarian personnel and their freedom of movement, and the duty, as applicable, of ensuring the food and medical supplies, among others, of the population, recalls that civilian and humanitarian facilities, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools, places of worship, and facilities of the UN, as well as humanitarian personnel, and medical personnel, and their means of transport, must be respected and protected, according to international humanitarian law, and affirms that nothing in this resolution absolves the parties of these obligations; Reaffirms the obligations of the parties to the conflict under international humanitarian law regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance, demands that they allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip, and in this regard calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities; Demands that the parties to the conflict allow and facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings, including full and prompt implementation of the announced opening of the Karem Abu Salem / Kerem Shalom Border Crossing, for the provision of humanitarian assistance in order to ensure that humanitarian personnel and humanitarian assistance, including fuel, food, and medical supplies and emergency shelter assistance, reaches the civilian population in need throughout the Gaza Strip without diversion and through the most direct routes, as well as for material and equipment to repair and ensure the functioning of critical infrastructure and to provide essential services, without prejudice to the obligations of the parties to the conflict under international humanitarian law, and stresses the importance of respecting and protecting border crossings and maritime infrastructure used for the delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale; Requests the Secretary-General, with the objective of expediting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator with responsibility for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature of all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza provided through states which are not party to the conflict, and further requests that the Coordinator expeditiously establish a UN mechanism for accelerating the provision of humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states which are not party to the conflict, consulting all relevant parties, with the goal of expediting, streamlining, and accelerating the process of providing assistance while continuing to help ensure that aid reaches its civilian destination, and demands that the parties to the conflict cooperate with the Coordinator to fulfill their mandate without delay or obstruction; Requests that the Coordinator be appointed expeditiously; Determines that the Coordinator will have the necessary personnel and equipment in Gaza, under the authority of the United Nations, to perform these, and other functions as determined by the Security Council, and requests that the Coordinator report to the Security Council on its work, with an initial report within 20 days and thereafter every 90 days through 30 September 2024; Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address medical needs of all hostages; Demands the provision of fuel to Gaza at levels that will meet requisite humanitarian needs; Calls for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and in this regard deplores all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism; Reaffirms the obligations of all parties under international humanitarian law, including with regard to respecting and protecting civilians and taking constant care to spare civilian objects, including such objects critical to the delivery of essential services to the civilian population, and with regard to refraining from attacking, destroying, removing or rendering useless objects that are indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, as well as respecting and protecting humanitarian personnel and consignments used for humanitarian relief operations; Reaffirms that civilian objects, including places of refuge, including within United Nations facilities and their surroundings, are protected under international humanitarian law, and rejects forced displacement of the civilian population, including children, in violation of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law; Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority; Demands that all parties to the conflict take all appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of United Nations and associated personnel, those of its specialized agencies, and all other personnel engaged in humanitarian relief activities consistent with international humanitarian law, without prejudice to their freedom of movement and access, stresses the need not to hinder these efforts, and recalls that humanitarian relief personnel must be respected and protected; Demands implementation of resolution 2712 (2023) in full, requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council in writing within five working days of the adoption of this resolution on the implementation of resolution 2712 (2023), and thereafter as necessary, and calls upon all parties concerned to make full use of the humanitarian notification and deconfliction mechanisms in place to protect all humanitarian sites, including UN facilities, and to help facilitate the movement of aid convoys, without prejudice to the obligations of the parties to uphold international humanitarian law; Requests the Secretary-General to report on the implementation of this resolution in the regular reporting to the Council; Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

—-

(*) Nicolas Boeglin, Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público, Facultad de Derecho, Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR).

Contacto: nboeglin@gmail.com