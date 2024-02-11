Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 10 de febrero de 2024:
|Manchester City
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Burnley
|3
|–
|1
|Luton Town
|–
|Sheffield United
|1
|–
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Brentford
|0
|–
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|–
|Newcastle United
|2
|–
|3
|Domingo 11 de febrero de 2024:
|West Ham United
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|6
|Aston Villa
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|2
|Lunes 12 de febrero de 2024:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Chelsea
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|6
|2
|55-23
|54
|2.
|Manchester City
|23
|16
|4
|3
|56-25
|52
|3.
|Arsenal
|24
|16
|4
|4
|53-22
|52
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|14
|5
|5
|51-36
|47
|5.
|Aston Villa
|24
|14
|4
|6
|50-32
|46
|6.
|Manchester United
|24
|13
|2
|9
|33-33
|41
|7.
|Newcastle United
|24
|11
|3
|10
|51-39
|36
|8.
|West Ham United
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36-42
|36
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|9
|8
|7
|43-40
|35
|10.
|Wolverhampton
|24
|9
|5
|10
|37-39
|32
|11.
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|38-39
|31
|12.
|Fulham
|24
|8
|5
|11
|33-39
|29
|13.
|Bornemouth
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31-44
|27
|14.
|Brentford
|23
|7
|4
|12
|34-39
|25
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|26-40
|24
|16.
|Nottingham F.
|24
|5
|6
|13
|30-44
|21
|17.
|Luton
|23
|5
|5
|13
|33-45
|20
|18.
|Everton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|26-32
|19
|19.
|Burnley
|24
|3
|4
|17
|25-50
|13
|20.
|Sheffield United
|24
|3
|4
|17
|22-60
|13