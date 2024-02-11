domingo 11, febrero 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 10 de febrero de 2024:
Manchester City Everton 2 0
Fulham Bornemouth 3 1
Liverpool Burnley 3 1
Luton Town Sheffield United 1 3
Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1
Wolverhampton Brentford 0 2
Nottingham Forest Newcastle United 2 3
Domingo 11 de febrero de 2024:
West Ham United Arsenal 0 6
Aston Villa Manchester United 1 2
Lunes 12 de febrero de 2024:
Crystal Palace Chelsea 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55-23 54
2. Manchester City 23 16 4 3 56-25 52
3. Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53-22 52
4. Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 5 5 51-36 47
5. Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50-32 46
6. Manchester United 24 13 2 9 33-33 41
7. Newcastle United 24 11 3 10 51-39 36
8. West Ham United 24 10 6 8 36-42 36
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 24 9 8 7 43-40 35
10. Wolverhampton 24 9 5 10 37-39 32
11. Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38-39 31
12. Fulham 24 8 5 11 33-39 29
13. Bornemouth 23 7 6 10 31-44 27
14. Brentford 23 7 4 12 34-39 25
15. Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26-40 24
16. Nottingham F. 24 5 6 13 30-44 21
17. Luton 23 5 5 13 33-45 20
18. Everton 24 8 5 11 26-32 19
19. Burnley 24 3 4 17 25-50 13
20. Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 22-60 13
