sábado 24, febrero 2024
spot_img
Deportes

Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0

Londres, 24 feb (Prensa Latina) Arsenal se ratificó hoy en el tercer puesto de la Liga inglesa de fútbol tras batir 4-1 a Newcastle.

Clasificación general de la Premier League:

Pos. EQUIPO JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.

.1. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 60.

.2. Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59.

.3. Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58.

.4. Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 52.

.5. Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 47.

.6. Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36 36 44.

.7. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 10 9 7 49 41 39.

.8. Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 54 45 37.

.9. West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 36.

10. Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35.

11. Wolverhampton 25 10 5 10 39 40 35.

12. Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 32.

13. Bornemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 28.

14. Palacio de Cristal 26 7 7 12 31 44 28.

15. Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 25.

16. Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 24.

17. Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 21.

18. Luton Town 25 5 5 15 35 51 20.

19. Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 13.

20. Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 13.

Artículo anterior
Crónica del Almería – Atlético de Madrid, 2-2

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919