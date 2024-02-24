Tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Londres, 24 feb (Prensa Latina) Arsenal se ratificó hoy en el tercer puesto de la Liga inglesa de fútbol tras batir 4-1 a Newcastle.
Clasificación general de la Premier League:
Pos. EQUIPO JJ JG JE JP GF GC Pts.
.1. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 60.
.2. Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59.
.3. Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58.
.4. Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 52.
.5. Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 52 38 47.
.6. Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36 36 44.
.7. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 10 9 7 49 41 39.
.8. Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 54 45 37.
.9. West Ham United 25 10 6 9 36 44 36.
10. Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35.
11. Wolverhampton 25 10 5 10 39 40 35.
12. Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 32.
13. Bornemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 28.
14. Palacio de Cristal 26 7 7 12 31 44 28.
15. Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 25.
16. Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 24.
17. Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 21.
18. Luton Town 25 5 5 15 35 51 20.
19. Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 13.
20. Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22 65 13.